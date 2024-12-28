Mika Singh Recalls Kapil Sharma's Anger Towards KRK, 'Wanted To Beat Him, Broke Glasses, Created Ruckus...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mika Singh in an interaction with YouTube The Lallantop recently revealed an incident in 2012-13 when comedian Kapil Sharma was so angry with Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, that he wanted to beat him up, News18 reported.

Singh said KRK was his neighbour in Dubai at the time and Sharma was so angry with the personality that he went to Khan's house and“created a ruckus”.

“...Kapil paaji (Kapil Sharma ). This is around 2012-2013. He was very upset with KRK. When he realised that KRK was my neighbour, Kapil wanted to just beat him up. He wanted me to take him to his house that night and beat him up. I requested him not to do that. Anyway, we went to him around 4-5 am, he was not home, his staff came out, and I told Kapil this is it. So he broke glasses at his home and created a ruckus,” according to Singh.

He further shared another incident when rapper Honey Singh had an alteraction with KRK.“Honey might not remember this now but KRK had said something about Honey. Honey was very upset and told me, 'paaji yeh aisaa aisaa bolta hai,' Ayushmann Khurrana, Kapil Sharma were also very upset with KRK. So I told Honey, we'll go to him, visit him in Dubai, and talk, we'll act as if both of us are drunk. 'He will abuse us but you do whatever you want with him,' we were very rude to him. The next day KRK told us that we behaved very badly with him. And I told him that I don't remember anything because we were drunk. Apparently, we pulled his hair,” Singh told the channel.

None of these incidents could be independently verified by Livemint.

As per the report Singh and Sharma are friends and the singer share a good equation. and the singer had also made appearances on the latter's comedy show. Sharma hosts 'The Great Indian Kapil Show ' on Netflix.