Cold Wave In North India: Schools In Ghaziabad Closed Till 30 Dec Haryana Announces Winter Break From 1 -15 Jan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) IMD Update: In response to the heavy rainfall and cold weather affecting the region, all in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh, will remain closed for students in Classes 1 to 8 from December 28 to December 30, 2024. This decision was announced by the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad, who aimed to ensure the safety and well-being of students during these adverse weather conditions. The official notification specifies that schools affiliated with various boards, including UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE, are included in this closure.

Additionally, Ghaziabad classes are not permitted to start before 9:00 AM during this period for students in Classes 9 and above. This measure is intended to protect students from the harsh early morning temperatures and heavy rainfall expected in the area.

Winter Break Announced for Haryana Schools

Simultaneously, the Directorate of School Education in Haryana has declared a winter break for all private and government schools in the state from January 1 to January 15, 2025.

Schools will resume as usual on January 16, 2025. This announcement was confirmed by the Haryana Chief Minister 's Office via a post on social media.

While students may be required to attend school for practical exams as per the schedules set by CBSE and ICSE boards for Classes 10 and 12, regular classes will not be held during this winter break.

IMD Weather Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall and potential snowfall in isolated areas across several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Thunderstorms accompanied by hail and lightning are also expected in regions such as Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Furthermore, dense fog conditions are predicted for parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh during the night and morning hours.

Weather Update for Delhi

In Delhi , similar weather patterns are anticipated with a forecast of cold days and dense fog affecting visibility. The temperatures are expected to remain low, contributing to challenging conditions for commuters and students alike.

Authorities are monitoring air quality levels closely as pollution remains a concern in the National Capital Region (NCR), prompting ongoing discussions about school operations amid adverse weather conditions