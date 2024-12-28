Prince Harry Received The Most Unexpected Gift From A Royal Relative: 'Cold Blooded' Biro

(MENAFN- Live Mint) It has been years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have celebrated their Christmas with Royal family back in London. The Sussexes celebrated the festival in America with their kids Archie and Lillibet this year.

Years before, when Harry distanced himself from the Royal family, he used to enjoy the Christmas festival and its fun rituals with his sibling and other relatives at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Harry also mentions several incidents from Christmas celebrations during his childhood in his memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry used to take part in all of his family's traditions during Christmas celebrations. During his childhood, the prince would celebrate the eve with his siblings and relatives at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

During the occasion, Royal family members would wrap gifts for every member of the family and place them beneath the tree, reported Mirror. In most cases, these gifts were small, cheap, joke presents for each other.

In his memoir Spare , Harry recounted an unusual gift he received from one of his Royal family members on Christmas Eve. Its appearance couldn't prevent him from labelling it as a 'cold-blooded gift'

One year, Prince Harry was left baffled by his aunt, Princess Margaret's gift on Christmas Eve. In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry shared that his aunt, whom he used to fondly call as“Aunt Margo”, gifted him an unusual present with a rubber fish.

In his memoir, Prince Harry accepted that despite sharing“12%” DNA with his Aunt Margo, he knows very little about her. On Christmas Eve, when everyone was getting ready to open their gifts, Margaret gifted him the most unexpected present-a tiny biro with a rubber fish wrapped around it.

“Standing before my pile, I chose to open the smallest present first. The tag said: 'From Aunt Margo'. I looked over, called out: 'Thank you, Aunt Margo!,” Mirror quoted Harry as saying.

He thanked his aunt after the gift.“It wasn't just any biro, she pointed out. It had a tiny rubber fish wrapped around it. I said: 'Oh. A fish biro! OK.' I told myself: That is cold-blooded,” Harry added.