(MENAFN) Russian authorities have arrested seven individuals, including three minors, for their involvement in a plot to assassinate a top manager of a Moscow-based defense company. The suspects, all Russian nationals, were allegedly recruited via messaging apps over the last two months, according to the Investigative Committee. The Security Service (FSB) claims that the plot was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services.



The accused had previously assisted Ukraine in operating sim boxes—devices that hold multiple sim cards and are used for illegal activities like scams—and in laundering the proceeds. The plan involved surveillance of the target’s vehicle by the minors, followed by assembling and planting an improvised explosive device (IED) under the car. The bomb would have exploded if not for law enforcement's intervention.



The plot's organizers were reportedly located in Sverdlovsk and Perm regions. Authorities also revealed that the suspects were promised at least 1 million rubles ($10,000) for their involvement, but one of the bomb planters stated he received only half that amount and was never paid. The identity of the intended target, who manages a military design and construction bureau in the Moscow Region, has not been disclosed. This incident follows the recent killing of General Igor Kirillov and his assistant, allegedly orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence.

