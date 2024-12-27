Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Helps Victims Of Workplace Sexual Harassment In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading employment law firm provides professional services to employees facing sexual harassment in SoCal, offering strength, support, and results.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. , a leading Southern California employment law firm, is committed to helping of workplace sexual harassment seek justice and protect their rights. With a team of experienced attorneys, the firm provides skilled legal representation to clients in Los Angeles, Kern, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura Counties.

Sexual harassment continues to be a problem for many victims in the workplace. Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. recognizes the emotional and psychological toll that workplace sexual harassment can take on employees and is dedicated to holding harassers accountable.

"No one should have to endure sexual harassment in the workplace," said Michael Akopyan, spokesperson for the firm. "Our team of skilled attorneys is here to provide the strength and support that victims need during this difficult time. We are committed to fighting for the rights of our clients and ensuring they receive the justice they deserve."

Workplace sexual harassment can take different forms:

.Hostile Work Environment: This occurs when unwelcome severe and pervasive conduct on the basis of sex creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive work environment. The type of conduct that most frequently creates a hostile work environment can include sexual jokes, comments, gestures, or unwanted physical contact.

.Quid Pro Quo Harassment: This occurs when a supervisor or someone in a position of power conditions job benefits, such as promotions, raises, or continued employment, on the employee's willingness to engage in sexual acts.

How Akopyan Law, A.P.C. Can Help

If you have been the victim of sexual harassment at work, it is crucial to seek legal counsel as soon as possible. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. offers:

.Free Consultations: The law firm offers no-cost case evaluations to help victims of sexual harassment understand their rights and legal options.

.Experienced Attorneys: The law firm's attorneys have extensive knowledge of sexual harassment law and a proven track record of success in litigating these cases.

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has a proven track record of success in handling sexual harassment cases. The firm's attorneys, Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan, have been named to the Southern California Super Lawyers List for multiple consecutive years and have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

One client praised the firm, saying, "I spoke with Michael about a referred matter and he was not only generous with his time and guidance but he was extremely knowledgeable, diligent and caring. I would definitely and highly recommend Akopyan Law Firm!!"

Another satisfied client shared, "I have so much to say but will keep it short. Akopyan Law Group is the BEST in the business by far. Try them out and you will thank me later. Everyone I had referred them to had amazing results and were happier than ever. They definitely won't disappoint."

The firm offers complimentary case evaluations to help individuals determine if they have a valid sexual harassment claim. "We understand that taking legal action can be daunting, which is why we offer no-cost case evaluations," explained Akopyan. "Our goal is to empower victims and help them understand their rights."

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. maintains offices in Encino, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, and Bakersfield to serve clients throughout Southern California. The firm's attorneys are well-versed in both state and federal employment laws.

For more information about Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. and to schedule a complimentary case evaluation, please call +1 (818) 509-9975 or visit the law firm's website . The firm's blog at blog/ offers valuable resources and insights into employment law matters.

###

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. (about-us/ ) is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.



Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

Los Angeles Office:

15821 Ventura Blvd. Suite 645

Encino, California 91436

Phone: (818) 509-9975



Bakersfield Office:

4900 California Avenue, Ste. 210-B

Bakersfield, California 93309

Phone: (661) 874-4118



Orange Office:

1100 West Town and Country Road

Suite 1250, Orange, California 92868

Phone: (657) 224-4422



Riverside Office:

11801 Pierce Street

Suite 200, Riverside, California 92505

Phone: (951) 394-7421



San Bernardino Office:

473 E Carnegie Drive, Suite 200

San Bernardino, California 92408

Phone: (909) 966-5204



Ventura Office:

300 Esplanade Drive, Ste. 900

Oxnard, California 93036

Phone: (805) 504-1205



Note to Editors:

.For more information or to schedule an interview with Michael Akopyan, please contact the firm at +1 (818) 509-9975. The attorneys at Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., are available to provide an expert commentary on employment law matters.

.The firm has been recognized for its outstanding legal work, with attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan being named to the Southern California Super Lawyers List five times in a row - in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

.Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has offices in Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura in California.

End of Press Release.

Michael Akopyan

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

+1 818-509-9975

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.