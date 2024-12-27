Positive Customer Feedback Sees Ideagen Achieve Record G2 Badge Wins

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nottingham UK, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global software company, Ideagen, has once again achieved excellent results in the G2 Winter 2025 Reports driven by positive customer feedback, earning an impressive 65 badges - their highest achievement to date.

Ideagen exceeded their previous performance, adding three more badges compared to the G2 Fall 2024 Reports. The total includes 34 'Leader' awards across Ideagen Audit Analytics, Ideagen CompliSpace, Ideagen EHS, Ideagen Huddle, Ideagen PleaseReview, Ideagen Quality Control, Ideagen Quality Management and Ideagen WorkRite.

The G2 Winter 2025 Reports also saw first-time badge wins for several Ideagen solutions:

Ideagen CompliSpace achieved leadership status and ranked number two in the Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report for Regulatory Change Management

Ideagen Plant Assessor earned a 'High Performer' badge in the Grid® Report for Occupational Health and Safety (OHS)

Ideagen Lucidity was awarded 'Best Est. ROI' in the Results Index for Occupational Health and Safety (OHS)

John Molamphy, Chief Technology Officer at Ideagen, said: “We're truly honored to have our solutions recognized by the people who use them every day. Each badge represents the trust and confidence our customers place in us to drive efficiency and ensure compliance across their operations – reinforcing our commitment to supporting the safe hands and trusted voices that protect our world.

“Our record-breaking performance this quarter underscores our dedication to delivering customer-centric solutions for regulated industries that exceed expectations. We're proud to act as a true partner, to those organizations we support, helping them transform risk into resilience for long-term success.”

Another highlight of this quarter's achievements is Ideagen Quality Control, which earned a total of 19 G2 badges. Among these were five prestigious 'Leader' badges in the Inspection Management and Environmental, Quality and Safety Management categories.

Ideagen Quality Control also secured 14 additional badges for 'Best Usability', 'Best Results', 'Most Implementable', 'Best Est. ROI', 'Highest User Adoption' and 'Fastest Implementation' – solidifying its position as a must-have tool for businesses striving to achieve operational excellence.

G2 is the go-to platform for over 100 million software buyers annually, leveraging insights from more than 2.8 million verified user reviews. Its quarterly reports provide real-time ratings of products and solutions across various criteria. Based on this data, G2 awards badges to the highest-performing companies, representing a mark of excellence and quality that businesses and professionals can use as a benchmark for purchasing decisions.

As a result of customer reviews, Ideagen has been awarded the following new G2 badges for Winter 2025:

Ideagen Audit Analytics

Grid® Report for Financial Research - Leader

Momentum Grid® Report for Financial Research - Leader

EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Financial Research - High Performer

Europe Regional Grid® Report for Financial Research - High Performer

Enterprise Grid® Report for Financial Research - High Performer

Ideagen CompliSpace

Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report for Regulatory Change Management - Leader

Ideagen EHS

Enterprise Grid® Report for Environmental Health and Safety - Leader

Grid® Report for Environmental Health and Safety - Leader

Momentum Grid® Report for Environmental Health and Safety - Leader

Mid-Market Grid® Report for Environmental Health and Safety - Leader

Momentum Grid® Report for Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) – Leader

Ideagen Huddle

Grid® Report for Cloud Content Collaboration - High Performer

Small-Business Grid® Report for Cloud Content Collaboration - High Performer

Momentum Grid® Report for Cloud Content Collaboration - Leader

Enterprise Grid® Report for Cloud Content Collaboration - High Performer

Small-Business EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Cloud Content Collaboration - High Performer

Europe Regional Grid® Report for Cloud Content Collaboration - High Performer

Enterprise Implementation Index for Cloud Content Collaboration - Fastest Implementation

Enterprise Results Index for Cloud Content Collaboration - Best Est. ROI

Ideagen Lucidity

Results Index for Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) - Best Est. ROI

Ideagen Mail Manager

United Kingdom Regional Grid® Report for Email Management - High Performer

Small-Business Implementation Index for Email Management - Highest User Adoption

Mid-Market Implementation Index for Email Management - Highest User Adoption

Ideagen Plant Assessor

Grid® Report for Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) - High Performer

Ideagen PleaseReview

Grid® Report for Pharma and Biotech – Leader and ranked #1

Momentum Grid® Report for Document Creation – Leader

Ideagen Quality Control

Mid-Market Grid® Report for Inspection Management - Leader

Grid® Report for Inspection Management - Leader

Momentum Grid® Report for Inspection Management – Leader and ranked #1

Small-Business Grid® Report for Inspection Management – Leader and ranked #1

Grid® Report for Environmental, Quality and Safety Management - Leader

Usability Index for Inspection Management - Best Usability and ranked #1

Results Index for Environmental, Quality and Safety Management - Best Results and ranked #1

Results Index for Inspection Management - Best Results and ranked #1

Implementation Index for Inspection Management - Most Implementable and ranked #1

Implementation Index for Environmental, Quality and Safety Management - Most Implementable and ranked #1

Mid-Market Usability Index for Inspection Management - Best Usability and ranked #1

Mid-Market Implementation Index for Inspection Management - Most Implementable and ranked #1

Small-Business Results Index for Inspection Management - Best Est. ROI and ranked #1

Small-Business Results Index for Inspection Management - Best Results and ranked #1

Mid-Market Results Index for Inspection Management - Best Results and ranked #1

Small-Business Usability Index for Inspection Management - Best Usability and ranked #1

Small-Business Implementation Index for Inspection Management - Highest User Adoption and ranked #1

Small-Business Implementation Index for Inspection Management - Most Implementable and ranked #1

Small-Business Implementation Index for Inspection Management - Fastest Implementation and ranked #1

Ideagen Quality Management

EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Quality Management (QMS) – Leader and ranked #1

United Kingdom Regional Grid® Report for Quality Management (QMS) – Leader and ranked #1

Mid-Market EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Quality Management (QMS) – Leader and ranked #1

Europe Regional Grid® Report for Quality Management (QMS) – Leader and ranked #1

Momentum Grid® Report for Quality Management (QMS) – Leader and ranked #1

Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid® Report for Quality Management (QMS) – Leader and ranked #1

Grid® Report for Environmental, Quality and Safety Management – Leader

Grid® Report for Quality Management (QMS) - Leader

Mid-Market Grid® Report for Quality Management (QMS) – Leader

Small-Business Grid® Report for Quality Management (QMS) - Leader

Europe Regional Grid® Report for Medical QMS – Leader and ranked #1

EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Medical QMS – Leader and ranked #1

Momentum Grid® Report for Medical QMS – Leader

Ideagen Risk Management

Grid® Report for Business Continuity Management - High Performer

Ideagen WorkRite

United Kingdom Regional Grid® Report for Ethics and Compliance Learning - Leader

Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid® Report for Ethics and Compliance Learning - Leader

Mid-Market EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Ethics and Compliance Learning - Leader

EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Ethics and Compliance Learning - Leader

Europe Regional Grid® Report for Ethics and Compliance Learning - Leader

Enterprise Grid® Report for Ethics and Compliance Learning - High Performer

CONTACT: Rebecca Watson Ideagen ...