S. Korea Votes To Impeach Acting Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 27 (KUNA) - South Korea's National Assembly voted Friday to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo, less than two weeks after he took over for President Yoon Suk Yeol who was impeached for his botched imposition of martial law, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A motion to impeach Han passed unanimously in a 192-0 vote, marking the first time an acting president was impeached by parliament.

Han was suspended from his duties as soon as the impeachment was delivered to him, putting Deputy Prime and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok in his seat to serve as both the acting president and the acting prime minister.

"I respect the decision of the National Assembly, and in order not to add to the confusion and uncertainty, I will suspend my duties in line with relevant laws, and wait for the swift and wise decision of the Constitutional Court," Han said in a statement.

The impeachment motion against Han was introduced by the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday after he refused to appoint additional justices to the Constitutional Court that will adjudicate Yoon's impeachment trial.

The court currently has only six justices on the bench after three retired at the end of their terms. By law, at least six votes are required to uphold an impeachment motion, which means the appointment of three additional justices could improve the chances of Yoon's impeachment being upheld.

The DP listed five reasons for his impeachment, including his refusal to appoint justices, his involvement in Yoon's martial law imposition and his refusal to promulgate two special counsel bills targeting Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Choi, who assumed Han's duties, said Friday the government will do its utmost to focus on stabilizing state affairs amid ongoing political turbulence stemming from the short-lived imposition of martial law earlier this month.

Choi also reaffirmed the strong alliance between South Korea and the US during a phone call with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (end)

