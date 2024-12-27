Dua Lipa, Callum Turner's Engagement Rumours Grow After India Concert British Actor's Net Worth Estimated At ₹31.5 Cr

(MENAFN- Live Mint) British and model Callum Turner has recently been making headlines due to speculations surrounding his engagement to pop sensation Dua Lipa. The rumours were fueled by photos shared by Dua Lipa, in which she was seen wearing a ring on her engagement finger, sparking widespread attention.

Turner, who has built a name for himself in the entertainment industry, is reportedly worth an estimated $3.8 million (approximately ₹31.5 crore). The couple's relationship has garnered further attention after they were spotted together in India, where Callum Turner accompanied Dua Lipa during her Zomato Feeding India Concert.

The speculation about their romantic milestone has sparked a surge of interest in Turner's career and net worth.

A rising star in film and television

Callum Turner, 33, has steadily carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. Best known for his roles in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and the thriller The Capture, Turner has demonstrated his versatility and talent as an actor. His work on The Capture earned him a nomination for the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor, solidifying his status as a rising star.

Before his acting career took off, Turner worked as a model for high-profile brands like Burberry, adding to his repertoire of achievements.

Callum Turner's net worth

As of mid-2024, Turner's net worth is estimated at £3 million (approximately $3.8 million or ₹31.5 crore). His earnings come from a combination of acting, endorsements, and his earlier modelling career. While modest compared to his rumoured fiancée's financial stature, Turner's net worth reflects his steady growth in the industry.

Engagement rumours with Dua Lipa

Callum Turner 's name has been trending after news outlet The Sun, citing sources, revealed they quietly got engaged and are planning a New Year's Eve celebration with friends and family. The rumours gained momentum when Dua Lipa, 28, shared holiday photos on Instagram on December 25, including one featuring a ring on her engagement finger.