Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office Sends Team To Grozny For Plane Crash Investigation

12/27/2024 5:10:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

In connection with the investigation into the plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, employees from the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan have been dispatched to Grozny. The move comes as part of urgent actions being taken to uncover the objective truth in the criminal case, following instructions from President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

A group of Prosecutor General's Office employees is conducting investigative and procedural actions in Grozny, in coordination with the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, as reported by the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.

Additionally, another team of employees was sent to Aktau on December 25 under the leadership of Deputy Prosecutor General Elmar Jamalov. This group continues its work at the crash site alongside colleagues from Kazakhstan.

