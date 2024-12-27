Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office Sends Team To Grozny For Plane Crash Investigation
12/27/2024 5:10:20 AM
In connection with the investigation into the plane crash near
Aktau, Kazakhstan, employees from the Prosecutor General's Office
of Azerbaijan have been dispatched to Grozny. The move comes as
part of urgent actions being taken to uncover the objective truth
in the criminal case, following instructions from President Ilham
Aliyev, Azernews reports.
A group of Prosecutor General's Office employees is conducting
investigative and procedural actions in Grozny, in coordination
with the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, as
reported by the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor
General's Office.
Additionally, another team of employees was sent to Aktau on
December 25 under the leadership of Deputy Prosecutor General Elmar
Jamalov. This group continues its work at the crash site alongside
colleagues from Kazakhstan.
