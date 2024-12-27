Peace Network (PC), A Decentralized Blockchain Platform, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted Peace (PC) for all BitMart users on December 20, 2024. The PC/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 8:00 (UTC).







What is Peace Network (PC)?

Peace Network (PC) is a decentralized blockchain platform designed to provide scalable, low-cost, and high-speed solutions for the Web3 ecosystem. It aims to enhance the user experience by offering seamless interoperability across multiple blockchains, making it ideal for decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and other decentralized applications (dApps). The platform prioritizes security, transparency, and decentralization, with a mission to create a peaceful and inclusive digital economy. The total supply of PC tokens is capped at 99 million, providing scarcity and long-term value potential for its users.

The PC token plays a central role in securing the network and incentivizing validators, while supporting cross-chain asset transfers. Peace Network is officially listed on BitMart starting December 20, 2024, allowing users to trade PC tokens on a global exchange. With its commitment to building an inclusive and decentralized ecosystem, Peace Network continues to innovate and support the growth of the blockchain space.

Why is Peace Network (PC)?

Peace Network stands out because it uniquely combines blockchain technology with humanitarian efforts to foster global peace and happiness. The use of blockchain ensures complete transparency and efficiency in the management of charitable activities, allowing for secure and traceable donations, as well as the seamless transfer of assets through its app. By integrating e-wallets, NFTs, and community features, Peace Network is able to provide real-time access to charitable funds, making it easier for people worldwide to contribute and see the impact of their donations. With over 1 million members in 50 countries, Peace Network empowers its community to directly participate in charity work, spreading love and peace while revolutionizing traditional approaches to giving.

What truly sets Peace Network apart is its commitment to a global, inclusive mission. Beyond its technological innovations, Peace Network actively supports humanitarian causes through regular trips to various countries, helping those in need while fostering a sense of unity. The organization's focus on decentralization and transparency allows it to bring together volunteers, partners, and global supporters to drive meaningful change, creating a lasting, positive impact on communities worldwide.

About Peace Network (PC)

– Token Name: Peace Network

– Token Symbol: PC

– Token Type: BSC

– Total Supply: 99,000,000 PC

To learn more about Peace Network (PC), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

