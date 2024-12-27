Neeraj Malik, Chief Business Officer At Aptech, Recognised With The Coveted Atal Samman Samaroh Honors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 27 December 2024: Mr. Neeraj Malik, Chief Business Officer (Enterprise Business Group) at Aptech Limited, has been awarded the coveted Atal Bihari Shikhar Samman at Atal Samman Samaroh Honors for his work and service in India's education and skilling sector. Aptech Limited is a pioneer skilling and vocation training institute, with over 38 years of experience in the training and assessments working with state, national, and international partners to make India employable with a skills-first outlook.



The Eleventh National Atal Samman Samaroh and the musical Atal Gatha marked the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The event, held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, was organized by the Atal Samman Samaroh Trust. The selection committee, including MP and artist Shri Manoj Tiwari, Padma Shri Nalini-Kamalini, singer Mr. Kumar Vishu, motivational speaker Mr. Sonu Sharma, and writer Mr. Bhuvnesh Singhal, chose the awardees from hundreds of applications.



Mr. Atul Jain, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Aptech Limited said, "We are extremely proud of Neeraj's recent achievement at the Atal Samman Samaroh and it is a testament to his body of work in India's assessment and training solutions space over the last two decades. We at Aptech are committed to our Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and will continue to work in sectors where there are opportunities for formalisation, top-notch training and assessments infrastructure to make India more employable, thereby improving the socio-economic outcomes of everyone involved."



Mr. Neeraj Malik, Chief Business Officer (Enterprise Business Group) at Aptech Limited said about his recent win, "I feel honoured and extremely grateful to the Atal Samman Samaroh for their recent ceremony in recognising our efforts for a Viksit Bharat. It is a great forum to meet with like-minded leaders and changemakers who are taking Atal Ji's vision and leadership forward in today's society. I also extend my gratitude and wishes to the Aptech team who has supported this vision and works relentlessly towards ensuring that we bring positive impact into the life of each and every student who engages with us. This award is a recognition of us all and all our efforts!"



Recipients were honoured in a ceremony rooted in Indian traditions, with conch sounds and mantra chanting enhancing the cultural atmosphere. The ceremony was presided over by social worker Shri SS Agarwal. Chief guests included Honourable Union Minister Shri Arjunram Meghwal and Honourable MP Shri Manoj Tiwari. Other dignitaries, such as former BJP Ex-National Vice President Shri Shyam Jaju and Delhi Opposition Chief Whip Shri Ajay Mahawar, also attended. During the event, Meghwal ji and Tiwari ji praised Vajpayee's legacy and the organiser's dedication.



Awardees received a special 11-item honour package. It included a tilak, a flower garland from Vrindavan, Rudraksha from Nepal, and a copy of Ramcharitmanas, among other items. This year's honourees included Padma Shri Rajaram Jain (from Madhya Pradesh), Shri Rasraj Ji Maharaj (from Madhya Pradesh), Padma Shri Smt. Deepa Malik (from Karnataka), Smt. Manpreet Kaur (from Punjab), and Shri Vikram Singhania (from Meghalaya), among others.



About Aptech Limited



With over three decades of strong experience in the vocational skill training and non- formal academic curriculum-based training programs, Aptech Limited is a pioneer in the non –formal vocational training business in the country with a significant global presence. Ever since its commencement in 1986 and with a current presence of over 840 centres globally, Aptech Limited has effectively ventured into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media & entertainment, virtual production, beauty & wellness, retail & aviation, pre-school segment amongst others. Aptech Limited has successfully trained students, professionals, universities & corporates through its two main streams of business- Individual training and Enterprise Business Group.

