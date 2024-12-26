Jordan's Priorities In Light Of Current Political Circumstances

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) The world today is witnessing rapid geopolitical transformations, which have cast their shadows on the Middle East region, including the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. With the increasing regional and international challenges, there has become an urgent need to determine national priorities to ensure the protection of Jordanian national security and the achievement of sustainable development. In this context, this article reviews Jordan's most prominent priorities in light of the current circumstances. Among these priorities we discuss in this article.

Enhancing internal security and stability in light of regional security challenges such as crises in neighboring countries and the escalation of terrorist threats, enhancing internal security remains a top priority for Jordan. These efforts depend on supporting the Jordanian Armed Forces and security services, by providing the necessary resources and developing technical and human capabilities. This priority also includes enhancing community awareness to confront security challenges, especially those related to cybercrimes and hate speech.

Strengthening relations with great powers, as Jordanian relations with the United States, the European Union and China are of strategic importance to Jordan, and these relations come in the context of strengthening economic and diplomatic cooperation, especially in light of the increasing competition between major powers. The Kingdom seeks to benefit from these relations to achieve a balance between regional and international powers, while maintaining the independence of political decision-making.

The Palestinian file and support for the Hashemite guardianship, as the Jordanian role in the Palestinian issue is an integral part of its foreign policy, as the Kingdom maintains its firm position towards the two-state solution and works to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. In this context, Jordan's role in protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, based on the Hashemite guardianship, emerges as a national and religious priority.

Strengthening the national economy, as improving the economic situation represents a major challenge in light of global economic crises and local challenges such as high unemployment and poverty rates, and the Jordanian government is working to attract foreign investment and strengthen productive sectors such as agriculture, industry and tourism. It also seeks to achieve financial sustainability by improving resource management and ensuring fair distribution.

Focusing on youth and education issues, as Jordanian youth constitute the largest percentage of the population, making them a pivotal element in national development. The Kingdom focuses on developing education and vocational training to meet the needs of the labor market and promote innovation. It also seeks to enable youth to participate effectively in political and social life.

Water and energy resources management, as Jordan faces major challenges in the field of water and energy resources. The water crisis is one of the biggest challenges that require innovative and sustainable solutions, including desalination projects and regional cooperation in managing shared resources. In the field of energy, the Kingdom seeks to enhance reliance on renewable energy and reduce reliance on imported traditional sources.

Enhancing the regional and international role, as Jordan plays a pivotal role in regional issues, such as the Syrian, Iraqi, and Libyan crises. Jordan seeks to enhance its role as a regional and international mediator to resolve conflicts and achieve stability. It is also working to consolidate its relations with the Gulf countries to achieve strategic partnerships that serve common interests.

Enhancing the rule of law and political reform, as enhancing trust between citizens and the government requires continuing efforts to achieve political reform. These efforts include enhancing political participation by developing electoral and party laws, ensuring the independence of the judiciary, and enhancing freedom of expression. The Kingdom also seeks to combat corruption and achieve social justice as part of its priorities.

Dealing with climate change, as the impact of climate change on Jordan's national security cannot be overlooked. The Kingdom faces challenges related to rising temperatures and desertification, which affect agriculture and water. Therefore, the government seeks to implement integrated environmental strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change, with a focus on encouraging green projects.

Communicating with Jordanian expatriates, as Jordanian expatriates represent a source of national strength. The Kingdom seeks to strengthen their connection to the homeland by providing facilities and services that enhance their participation in economic and social development, and works to benefit from their expertise and investments to support the national economy.

Jordan's priorities under the current political circumstances reflect a comprehensive vision for dealing with internal and external challenges. By balancing between enhancing internal security and stability and openness to regional and international cooperation, Jordan seeks to secure its future and ensure sustainable development. These priorities require concerted efforts between the leadership, government and society to ensure the achievement of national goals in a changing political and economic environment.