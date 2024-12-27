Britney Spears Sets Instagram On Fire As She Dances In Revealing Clothes

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 27 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears, who recently reunited with her sons, spent Boxing Day dancing in her undergarments.

The singer-songwriter declared it "the best Christmas" of her life as she spent some quality time with Jayden, 18, and his brother Sean Preston, 19, on Wednesday after almost two years, reports co'.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday following her family reunion, Britney showed off her dancing skills and impressive physique as she performed a routine to Rihanna's 2016 hit 'Desperado'.

As per co', in the Instagram clip shared with her 42 million followers, the 'Gimmie More' hitmaker stunned in sheer black lace bra and a matching thong as she twirled for the camera and reminded everyone why she is still the one of the legendary musicians despite retiring from stage performances.

Britney's heartwarming reunion with sons Jayden and Sean Preston follows the boys' decision to live with their dad Kevin Federline in Hawaii. The award-winning singer lost custody of her children in 2007 as she battled with mental health images in the wake of her marriage split.

Initially, the 'My Prerogative' singer and Kevin hashed out a 50/50 custody deal post-divorce in June 2007, with Britney paying huge sums in child support, but everything changed on August 28, 2019, when they switched up arrangements, subsequently seeing the boys bunk up with dad last year. Yet, it was a festive fairytale as Britney got together with Jayden on Christmas, emotionally declaring it the "Best Christmas of my life".

Uploading photos of a chipper Jayden cozying up beside her, the elated star gushed to her 42 million fans, "Best Christmas of my life. I haven't seen my boys in 2 years. Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed. I'm speechless thank you Jesus”.

The lad seemed bashful yet mustered a "Hello" in the snapshot, with his chuffed mum pecking him on the cheek.