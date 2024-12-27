Bhairathi Ranagal OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Shiva Rajkumar's Crime Thriller Online?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bhairathi Ranagal OTT release date: Shiva Rajkumar's Kannada movie is now available for streaming. Movie buffs can enjoy the this holiday season at home.

The movie is available on OTT from Christmas , December 25. The movie was released on movie theatres on 15 November 2024.

Bhairathi Ranagal OTT release date: Where to watch the movie?

The Kannada super hit is available live on OTT Prime from December 25. The movie has been directed by Narthan. Since, its theatrical release, the film had generated significant buzz, especially among Shiva Rajkumar's fans for its gripping storyline and strong performance.

The movie follows the transformation of Bhairathi Ranagal, a law-abiding lawyer, into a kind-hearted criminal boss in Karnataka. The movie has been directed by Narthan and produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar under Geetha Pictures. Apart from Shiva Rajkumar, the movie also features Rahul Bose, Rukmini Vasanth, Devaraj, Chaya Singh, Madhu Guruswamy, Shabeer Kallarakkal and Babu Hirannaiah.

The movie's plot introduces the audience to the past of 2017 film Mufti. The music has been composed by Ravi Basrur, while the cinematography and editing were composed by I. Naveen Kumar and Akash Hiremath. The movie's music has been composed by Ravi Basrur who had previously worked with Narthan on Mufti. The audio rights of the film were acquired by Anand Audio.

During its theatrical release, the movie reportedly earned ₹20.74 crore in India (net), according to Sacnilk. Whereas, its worldwide collection stood at ₹24 crore. Its first weekend collection stood at around ₹7 crore to ₹8.4 crores. The movie had achieved the ₹10 core mark within 4 days. The movie was reported to have earned ₹12.8 crores(gross)] to ₹13 crores (net) in its first week.