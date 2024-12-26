Logitech Named To Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index For Fifth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN JOSE, Calif., December 26, 2024 /3BL/ - Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) has been selected for inclusion in the Sustainability (DJSI) for Europe for the fifth consecutive year. The company's ambitious climate action strategy, including its actions to reduce 50% indirect carbon emissions by 2030, drives transparency and accountability at Logitech.

“Inclusion on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Europe is a testament to our unwavering commitment to action and designing for sustainability,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech.“Consumers and businesses increasingly rank sustainability as a value driver - a priority we embraced early on. By using innovative materials, technologies, and processes, we aim to cut carbon emissions and advance scalable circular solutions. Designing for sustainability shapes our products, operations, and business practices.”

The DJSI Europe recognizes Logitech's outstanding performance in advancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria, a benchmark for global sustainability leadership. The company made advancements in areas such as Supply Chain Management, Product Stewardship, Climate Strategy, Biodiversity, Human Capital Management and Human Rights. Its score and advancements in these areas reflect Logitech's enduring dedication to performance, accountability, and transparency.

Highlights of Logitech's achievements over the past year include:



Three out of four products use Next Life, recycled plastic material across the categories, and over 66 product lines use low-carbon aluminum for lower carbon impact.

Transparency: 66% of Logitech products are now carbon labeled. The company is on target to carbon label all its products by the end of 2025, and has open-sourced its learnings and methodology for any company to use.

Logitech collaborates with suppliers to support their transition to renewable electricity. In recognition of this, CDP awarded Logitech with Supplier Engagement Leader status for the third year in a row. Across the globe, 94% of the company's electricity footprint comes from direct and indirect renewable electricity purchases.

Additionally, Logitech was recognized this year for its sustainability performance by MSCI with a“AAA”1 rating representing the top 15% in the technology, hardware, and peripherals industry globally; achieved“Prime” status in the ESG assessment carried out by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS); and was ranked among the Top 5 in Vontobel's Swiss Equities ESG Report . Learn about all of Logitech's sustainability programs in the 2024 Impact Report or on the website.

