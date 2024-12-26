DAFZ Bolsters Strategic UAE-Türkiye Economic Alliance, Assigns Türkiye Operations To Interlink

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Collaboration Marks a Milestone in the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and Enhances Bilateral Economic Ties

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Turkish Companies to Gain Streamlined Access to Dubai's Thriving MarketIn a landmark move reinforcing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Türkiye, Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ ), a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has partnered with Interlink to facilitate seamless access for Turkish businesses to Dubai's dynamic market. This collaboration builds on CEPA's shared goals of enhancing trade, reducing barriers, and fostering economic prosperity between the two nations.The UAE-Türkiye CEPA, which came into effect in September 2023, aims to double bilateral trade to $40 billion by 2028, solidifying Türkiye as one of the UAE's most critical trading partners. With non-oil trade already exceeding $19 billion in 2023, this agreement represents a significant opportunity to deepen economic ties. Through its partnership with Interlink, DAFZ seeks to empower Turkish companies to leverage these opportunities, enabling access to strategic markets across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa via Dubai.Strategic Economic Importance of UAE-Türkiye CEPAThe CEPA agreement has set the stage for enhanced trade relations between the UAE and Türkiye by removing 82% of tariff barriers on goods, fostering cross-border investment, and promoting strategic cooperation across key sectors. As the UAE ranks among Türkiye's top investors, with $5 billion in cumulative investments, the agreement further accelerates partnerships across industries like manufacturing, logistics, and technology.Amna Lootah, Director General of DAFZ, emphasized the significance of this collaboration:“Türkiye's dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem offers unparalleled potential for global expansion. Through CEPA, we are creating a framework that empowers Turkish businesses to seamlessly integrate into Dubai's economy, leveraging its infrastructure, strategic connectivity, and tax benefits. This partnership represents a pivotal step in strengthening economic relations between the UAE and Türkiye, building on our shared vision for inclusive growth and sustained prosperity.”Fostering Bilateral Collaboration and InvestmentThe signing ceremony, held at DAFZ headquarters, brought together Amna Lootah and Bessam Yıldırım, Chairman of the Board at Interlink, in the presence of His Excellency Onur Saylan, Consul-General of the Republic of Türkiye in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Vice President of TOBB and President of the Aegean Region Chamber of Industry Ender Yorgancılar, alongside senior representatives from both organizations. This milestone reflects DAFZ's commitment to facilitating partnerships that align with CEPA's objectives, enabling Turkish businesses to harness Dubai's vibrant market and expand globally.Bessam Yıldırım, Chairman of Interlink, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership:“This collaboration aligns with the CEPA framework, allowing Turkish businesses to benefit from operational ease, market accessibility, and strategic opportunities within Dubai. Our twelve-year partnership with DAFZ strengthens our ability to connect Türkiye's vibrant economy with Dubai's global trade network, creating a bridge for sustainable growth.”Crowning the Partnership with Roadshows Across TürkiyeThis collaboration will be further solidified through a series of roadshows across Türkiye. These events aim to engage directly with Türkiye's business community, spotlighting Dubai's world-class business ecosystem and highlighting the immense opportunities created by CEPA. By facilitating direct dialogue, the roadshows will foster deeper collaboration, investment, and innovation, strengthening the bridge between Türkiye and Dubai.Driving Growth Through EngagementTo amplify the benefits of this partnership, DAFZ and Interlink are dedicated to engaging Türkiye's business community. These roadshows will not only create awareness but also serve as platforms to foster long-term trade relationships that align with CEPA's objectives of creating dynamic and resilient trade partnerships.Economic Synergies for Long-Term GrowthThe UAE-Türkiye CEPA has laid a robust foundation for bilateral trade and investment, with projections of exponential growth across multiple sectors, including energy, manufacturing, and logistics. By assigning its Türkiye operations to Interlink, DAFZ underscores its role as a facilitator of global economic collaboration, ensuring that businesses from both nations can thrive in a competitive global landscape.About CEPA and UAE-Türkiye RelationsThe Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Türkiye marks a new era of trade and economic cooperation. Focused on reducing tariffs, enhancing market access, and fostering strategic investments, CEPA aims to elevate non-oil bilateral trade to $40 billion by 2028. With the UAE ranking as Türkiye's top trading partner in the Gulf region, this agreement strengthens their shared commitment to driving innovation, diversification, and sustainable economic growth.

