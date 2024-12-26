Russian Troops Attack Slatyne In Kharkiv Region, 1 Killed, 1 Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked Slatyne in Kharkiv region, according to preliminary reports, there are dead and wounded.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Derhachiv RMA Vyacheslav Zadorenko, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian terrorists struck at the residential sector of the village of Slatine. According to preliminary data, there are casualties and injuries among the civilian population. Ambulance crews and other operational services have arrived at the site of the attack,” the statement said.

Later, Zadorenko informed about one dead person.

“At least one local resident is known to have been killed, and several other people have sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity,” the head of the community said.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Military District Administration, clarified that the attack was carried out with guided aerial bombs.

“Around 14:15, as a result of hostile strikes by two guided bombs in the village of Slatyne, a farm building was damaged. One civilian man was killed, he was a farm worker. Two more are wounded,” said Colonel Syniehubov.

In addition, Russian troops attacked a neighboring community - Zolochivska.

“At 14:30, the enemy attacked the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district. A 41-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in a medical facility. Emergency services are working at the sites of the attacks,” said the head of the administration.

Shelling inregion: 95 explosions in border area over day

As reported, on the afternoon of November 25, Russian troops struck Slatyne in the Derhachiv community in the Kharkiv region. At least 3 private households were damaged. Several local residents suffered acute stress reactions.