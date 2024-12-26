JETOUR T2 I-DM Set To Launch In Qatar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

T2 i-DM, JETOUR's first hybrid model overseas

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As an emerging global automotive brand, JETOUR is taking another significant step. On December 8th, JETOUR's first hybrid model overseas, T2 i-DM, was shipped from Shanghai to Qatar, marking a milestone in its overseas expansion of hybrid vehicles. Subsequent shipments will also be made to other Middle Eastern regions, including the United Arab Emirates. With its exceptional performance and the support of world's leading hybrid technology, JETOUR T2 i-DM is poised to set a new global benchmark.

JETOUR T2 i-DM retains T2's advantages in exterior, interior, space, and configuration, while adopting JETOUR's super hybrid technology for the powertrain. Its advanced hybrid-specific engine, the fifth-generation 1.5TGDI, boasts a maximum thermal efficiency exceeding 44.5%, a maximum power of 115 Kw, and a maximum torque of 220 N·m, meeting the demands of daily driving. With the 3-speed super hybrid DHT, the system delivers a combined maximum power of 280 Kw and a maximum torque of 610 N·m, providing a powerful driving experience and enhancing the driving joy. Additionally, the system adopts an innovative P2+P2.5 dual-motor design, enabling intelligent switching between 9 driving modes, to optimize power distribution, improve fuel economy, and balance power with energy conservation.

It is known that JETOUR T2 i-DM will be officially launched in Qatar on December 25th. Given the T2's high popularity in the region, its market performance is highly anticipated. It is believed that with the launch of T2 i-DM, JETOUR will accelerate its transition to new energy in the global market and strive to establish itself as "The World's Leading Brand in Hybrid Off-road Vehicles".

