Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Set For Significant Growth By 2034, According To Delveinsight.

Some of the key insights of Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Report:

. According to DelveInsight's estimates, there were approximately 470 million total prevalent cases of Chronic Venous Diseases (CVD) in the 7MM in 2023, with cases expected to rise during the study period (2020–2034).

. In the 7MM, the US had the highest number of prevalent Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) cases, with nearly 6.2 million reported in 2020.

. Among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of CVI cases, followed by the UK, while Spain had the lowest.

. The C1 stage of CVI had the highest diagnosed prevalence in the United States, according to DelveInsight's epidemiology model for CVD.

. In 2023, the total market size for Chronic Venous Insufficiency in the 7MM was approximately USD 2,000 million.

. Key players in the Chronic Venous Insufficiency market include Cardinal Health, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Edward Lifesciences, and others.

. Emerging therapies for CVI include P-TEV, VenoValve, InVera, and others.

. The Duo Venous Stent System was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 26, 2023.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Overview

Chronic Venous Disease is a common medical condition that affects the venous system, particularly the veins in the lower limbs. It includes a range of venous disorders, from mild cosmetic issues like spider veins to more severe conditions like venous ulcers. Chronic Venous Insufficiency represents the advanced stages of CVD, a long-term condition prevalent worldwide. In CVI, impaired blood flow in the superficial or deep veins leads to increased venous pressure, also known as venous hypertension. Chronic Venous Insufficiency symptoms include swelling in the lower extremities, skin changes, and discomfort, all resulting from elevated venous pressure. Understanding Chronic Venous Insufficiency is crucial for recognizing and managing its effects.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Venous Insufficiency market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total Incident Cases of Chronic Venous Insufficiency

. Age-specific Chronic Venous Insufficiency cases

. Gender-specific Chronic Venous Insufficiency Cases

. Stage-specific Chronic Venous Insufficiency incident cases

. Type-specific Chronic Venous Insufficiency incident cases

. Total Treated Chronic Venous Insufficiency Cases.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched or upcoming potential Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) drugs throughout the study period. It analyzes the uptake of Chronic Venous Insufficiency treatments, patient adoption of these therapies, and the sales performance of each drug.

Additionally, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the CVI drugs with the fastest uptake, exploring the factors driving their widespread use and comparing them based on market share.

The report also delves into the Chronic Venous Insufficiency pipeline, providing valuable insights into therapeutic candidates at various stages of development and identifying key companies involved in developing targeted CVI treatments. Furthermore, it covers recent developments, including collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing agreements, and other relevant information on emerging Chronic Venous Insufficiency therapies.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Therapies and Key Companies

. P-TEV: VERIGRAFT

. VenoValve: enVVeno Medical

. InVera: InVera Medical

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Outlook

Among the emerging candidates in the Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) pipeline, SONOVEIN is a robotic solution for non-invasive echotherapy treatment utilizing high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) technology. The device operates independently without the need for additional accessories like guide wires, puncture kits, or catheters. Currently being evaluated in the VEINRESET study, which is transitioning into a 12-month follow-up phase, the results are expected to be released by 2025. The company plans to file for FDA market approval once the study report is available in the second half of 2025.

In the Chronic Venous Insufficiency market, the US accounted for the largest market size in the 7MM, reaching nearly USD 1,200 million in 2023. Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany held the largest market share in 2023, while Italy had the smallest.

Among non-pharmacological Chronic Venous Insufficiency treatments, Laser Ablation/Radiofrequency Ablation is projected to generate the highest revenue, followed by Surgery, in the 7MM by 2034.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Drivers

. The growing prevalence of CVI will significantly drive the market in the long term.

. Current therapies, such as compression therapy and antibiotics, are easily accessible to patients and can be purchased without a prescription.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Barriers

. Many treatments for CVI are still off-label, leading to a preference for over-the-counter medications, which may pose a challenge to the introduction of newly approved drugs due to their higher cost.

. The emerging drugs are primarily focused on stem cell therapy and skin grafting, indicating that these therapies are likely to come with a high cost.

Scope of the Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Chronic Venous Insufficiency Companies: Cardinal Health, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Edward Lifesciences, and others.

. Key Chronic Venous Insufficiency Therapies: P-TEV, VenoValve, InVera, and others.

. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Venous Insufficiency currently marketed, and Chronic Venous Insufficiency emerging therapies

. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Dynamics: Chronic Venous Insufficiency market drivers and Chronic Venous Insufficiency market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chronic Venous Insufficiency

3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Venous Insufficiency

4. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Disease Background and Overview

7. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Venous Insufficiency

9. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Emerging Therapies

12. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Drivers

16. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Barriers

17. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Appendix

18. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

