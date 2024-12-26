Iraqi Intelligence Chief Visits Syria, Discussing Border Security

(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus/Baghdad, Dec 26 (IANS) Syria's interim authorities met here with visiting Iraqi intelligence chief Hamid al-Shatri on Thursday, according to an official statement carried by Syrian state outlets.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, head of Syria's de facto governing group and commander of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, alongside Syria's interim Foreign Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani and newly-appointed intelligence chief Anas Khattab attended the meeting with an Iraqi delegation headed by al-Shatri.

Syria's media outlets offered no further details on the agenda or outcomes of the meeting, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the official Iraqi News Agency, citing Iraqi government spokesman Basim al-Awadi, reported that al-Shatri engaged in discussions with the new Syrian leadership on the situation in Syria and the necessary measures for ensuring security and stability along their shared borders.

Last week, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani stressed the importance of concerted efforts to assist Syria in managing its affairs without interference that compromises its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On December 18, Syria's interim authorities said that the previous government's soldiers and officers fleeing to Iraq are now welcome to return home without fear of reprisal.

In a statement, the interim authorities had pledged that military personnel who fled to neighbouring Iraq during the final stages of the previous government's downfall would not face harassment or punishment upon their return.

A day later, the Iraqi authorities stated that they have started to return Syrian soldiers who entered Iraq earlier this month before the overthrow of the former Syrian government.

Iraqi Interior Ministry Spokesman Muqdad Miri said in a brief statement that the Syrian soldiers had been sent back to their home country through the Qaim border crossing in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, after coordination with Syria's interim authorities.

On December 7, more than 1,000 Syrian army personnel entered Iraq through the Qaim border crossing, according to the Iraqi News Agency. The Iraqi side had stressed that their presence was temporary until arrangements were made for their return to their country.