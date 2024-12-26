Yandex presents AI-powered search engine "Yazeka" for Turkish market

(MENAFN) Russian tech giant Yandex has introduced "Yazeka," an AI-powered search engine tailored specifically for the Turkish market, promising transparent and reliable answers to complex queries, according to the company’s Turkey chief.



Built on principles of transparency and neutrality, Yazeka is designed for the Turkish language and offers a unique multi-source, transparent search experience, distinguishing itself from competitors.



Using natural language processing, Yazeka enables conversational searches, delivering precise results through AI analysis. For example, a query like "one-day itinerary in Amsterdam" generates comprehensive, localized recommendations, drawing on datasets curated by Turkish experts to ensure contextual accuracy and relevance.



"Yazeka’s name combines the Turkish phrase ‘Yapay Zeka’ (Artificial Intelligence) with ‘Yandex.’ In Russia, the equivalent technology is called ‘Neuro,’ which is derived from neural networks," explained Alexander Popovskiy, CEO of Yandex Search Türkiye, in an interview with a Turkish news agency.



Popovskiy emphasized Yazeka’s commitment to providing clear, authoritative answers to users' inquiries.



“Search technology has always aimed to provide accurate and truthful answers to complex questions. Yandex continues on this path by refining its technology to ensure unbiased results,” he stated.

