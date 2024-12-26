Cong Centenary Celebrations: This Is Not Time For Despair; We Must Fight With Unity, Says Kharge

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 27 (IANS) To mark the completion of 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as the President of the at Belagavi in Karnataka, party leader Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting and said that "the party must fight with unity, expose falsehoods, and move forward with confidence to face upcoming challenges".

Kharge made these remarks at the Nav Satyagraha meeting.

Addressing the public gathering, the Congress President also said, "Hard work alone isn't enough; we need a time-bound strategy. We must empower new and local leadership and give opportunities to fresh talent."

Reminding the Congress of Mahatma Gandhi's words, Kharge said: "Truth endures, even if it lacks public support. We have both the truth and the support of millions."

"We possess the strength of our ideology, the legacy of Gandhi and late PM Jawahar Lal Nehru, and the heritage of great leaders. We will return from Belagavi with a new resolve and a fresh message."

"That's why we've named this meeting 'Nav Satyagraha' because today, even constitutional authorities question Gandhi's Satyagraha. Those sworn to the Constitution spread lies, and those in power make false accusations against us. We must expose and defeat them," Kharge underlined.

"Today is a golden day in the history of the Congress party. On the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency of Congress, the historic Nav Satyagraha Meeting is being held in Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Belagavi," he said.

"In this extended Congress Working Committee (CWC), all key office bearers of the party from across the nation, CWC members, permanent and special invitees, Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents, Congress Legislature Party leaders, council leaders, Congress Election Committee members, and office bearers of the Congress Parliamentary Party, along with present and former Chief Ministers, have gathered here," Kharge added.

"A century ago, on December 26, 1924, at 3 p.m., the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, took charge as the President of Congress at this very place. Before this, Muhammad Ali served as the Congress President. It was from this place that the tradition of ceremonially hoisting the national flag every morning and lowering it every evening began in the Congress's history,” he emphasised.

Mahatma Gandhi served as Congress President for just one year, but he set such a high benchmark that it remains unparalleled by any political leader, Kharge underlined.

"Mahatma Gandhi redefined the Congress constitution, built a strong foundation for the party in the hearts of villages, the poor, farmers, and labourers, and connected the party organisation to constructive work. He also made the fight against untouchability and discrimination a key part of Congress's agenda," he said.

"You should all take pride in the fact that the Congress party carries the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, and we are his successors," Kharge appealed.

"Back then, Gandhi Ji expressed concern over communal riots in places like Kohat and Gulbarga. He stated, "When quarrels become a normal thing of life, it is called civil war, and parties must fight it out themselves."

"Motilal Nehru moved a resolution condemning these riots. In Gulbarga, where I hail from, sympathies were expressed for the riot-affected people," Kharge said.

"It is unfortunate that even 100 years later, the ruling BJP and its leaders openly provoke inflammatory slogans and create discord in society, spreading hatred between communities and dividing people," he said, while slamming the BJP government.

The Belagavi session was notable as Mahatma Gandhi launched a nationwide campaign against untouchability from here, incorporating it into Congress's national programme.

Mahatma Gandhi declared untouchability to be one of the greatest obstacles to Swaraj, Kharge said.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress National Treasurer Ajay Maken, party General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal, State party In-charge Randeep Surjewala, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, State party President D. K. Shivakumar, and members of the extended Congress Working Committee were present.