AI Is An Enhancement, Not A Challenge: Insights From MIT-WPU's CXO-Entrepreneurs Alumni Meet 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Pune, 24th December'24: At the CXO-Entrepreneurs Alumni Meet 2024, hosted by MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), thought leaders and experts gathered to explore transformative ideas and insights on key global issues. The event featured a thought-provoking session on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in various industries. Dr. Partharathy Sampatkumar from Biocon highlighted that AI should not be seen as a challenge, but rather as an enhancement. He emphasized the importance of investing in cloud infrastructure, data governance, and data management before AI can be fully leveraged, noting that AI's real value will emerge once these foundational steps are in place. His insights underscored the tremendous potential of AI to revolutionize the industry, provided the right infrastructure and data analysis are in place.



The Alumni Meet 2024 featured dynamic panel discussions addressing critical global challenges. The session on Smart City Governance highlighted the importance of cross-sector collaboration in creating integrated urban solutions. Experts, including Dr. Hemant Samtani (Cisco), Dr. Sampathkumar (Biocon), Mr. Vineet Majgaonkar (Armstrong Dematic), and Ms. Reshma Chainani (Vansum Group), emphasized leveraging technology and data to enhance urban living while prioritizing sustainability and equity. Another panel, Serving Communities through New Age Outreach Approaches, explored innovative ways to drive social impact using technology, grassroots initiatives, and business innovation. Insights from panelists such as Mr. Rahul Katariya (Swades Foundation), Dr. Ravindra Utgikar (Wilo India), Ms. Pradnya Godbole (deAsra Foundation), and Mr. Siddhant Narayan (formerly of Nike and OnePlus) showcased the transformative potential of adaptive outreach strategies. Furthermore, Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, MD & CEO of PNG Jewellers, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour and shared his valuable insights on entrepreneurial leadership and innovation in a fireside chat.



Rahul Viswanath Karad, Executive President of MIT World Peace University, said,“The CXO-Entrepreneurs Alumni Meet 2024 exemplifies MIT-WPU's commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration among thought leaders to address the world's pressing challenges. Our vision, rooted in the unification of science and spirituality as envisioned by Swami Vivekananda, has blossomed into an institution that not only shapes the leaders of tomorrow but also contributes to the larger societal good. With over 60,000 students and 3,000 teachers across our diverse campuses, our mission remains clear: to create graduates who are not only academically proficient but also socially conscious and spiritually elevated. This alumni meet is a significant step in strengthening our global network and building a future where education, innovation, and industry converge to drive progress for our nation and beyond. Together, we are not just shaping careers; we are shaping the future of humanity.”



Another session on Unlocking Potential: Redefining Success for Women, brought together industry leaders like Mr. Saurabh Shah (KRAFTON India), Ms. Neha Rai (Lexgrid Legal), Ms. Sarika Kulkarni Pathak (Cresa GreenTech), and Ms. Meenakshi Jhamtani (Jhamtani Group) to discuss breaking barriers and fostering inclusivity for women across sectors. A breakout session on Leveraging AI and Data Analytics for Global Success, moderated by Mr. Harshal Jawale (Zensar Technologies Ltd.), delved into how AI-driven solutions are revolutionizing businesses. Participants explored topics like automation, ethical AI strategies, and data privacy, emphasizing the need for responsible innovation in a globalized world. These sessions underscored MIT-WPU's commitment to fostering meaningful dialogues and shaping future-ready leaders.



Dr. Partharathy Sampatkumar, Head of the Group Center of Excellence at Biocon, said,“I believe that AI in the industry is not a challenge, but rather an enhancement. In the pharmaceutical sector, significant data analysis is still required, and until that data is processed, AI's impact remains limited. The real value will emerge when we invest in cloud infrastructure, data governance, and data management-essential steps before AI can be fully utilized. Although we are still in the early stages of this journey, I am confident that AI will bring tremendous benefits, not threats, to the industry.”



Dr. Ravindra Utgikar, Vice President & SBU Head at Wilo India, highlighted the need for students to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements. While students possess knowledge, they often lack the ability to apply it in real-world scenarios. He emphasized the importance of experiential learning, such as internships and project work, to make students more industry ready. He also pointed out the challenge of preparing a future-ready workforce amid digital disruptions and changing customer expectations, stressing that industries must align with customer needs and adapt to technologies like AI to stay relevant.



The CXO-Entrepreneurs Alumni Meet 2024 at MIT-WPU concluded with a renewed commitment to fostering industry-academia collaborations and inspiring the next generation of leaders. The event provided a unique opportunity for alumni and industry experts to come together, share knowledge, and engage in meaningful discussions that will shape the future of business and entrepreneurship. MIT-WPU remains dedicated to nurturing a dynamic ecosystem where innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurship thrive, empowering individuals to drive change and make a positive impact on the world.



ABOUT MIT-WPU



MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, is a prestigious world-class institution of higher education in India, embodying a distinguished legacy of 40+ years and committed to nurturing academic excellence. With an expansive global alumni network exceeding 1,00,000 accomplished professionals, MIT-WPU consistently demonstrates exceptional educational achievements. The university remains at the forefront of academic innovation, offering a comprehensive study of over 150 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, each meticulously crafted to blend theoretical foundations with practical application.

