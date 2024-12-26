AU Expresses Concern Over Post-Election Violence In Mozambique

(MENAFN- IANS) Addis Ababa, Dec 27 (IANS) African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed concern over the post-election violence in Mozambique.

In a statement, the AU chief called for a peaceful of the escalating post-election violence in Mozambique, particularly following the recent pronouncement of the final election results by the country's constitutional council, which resulted in scores of people losing their lives, Xinhua news agency reported.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved, he appealed on Thursday for calm and urged the country's security services to exercise restraints amid the violence and maintain law and order.

The chairperson of the 55-member continental organisation also called on Mozambique's government and all national political and social actors to seek a peaceful solution to the current crisis to avoid further loss of life and destruction of property.

He reaffirmed the AU's commitment to collaborating with Mozambican stakeholders and the Southern African Development Community to end violence and safeguard constitutional democracy in the country.

Earlier on Monday, Mozambique's Constitutional Council, the body in charge of constitutional and electoral affairs, proclaimed Daniel Chapo the winner of the October 9 general elections.

Chapo will take the baton from the incumbent president Filipe Nyusi to become the fifth president of the Republic of Mozambique.

Several irregularities were found during the electoral process, but not enough to invalidate the elections.

According to local media reports, many civilians have died in the post-election chaos.

Local media reported that more than 100 civilians have died in the post-election chaos, and hundreds have been injured since protests erupted on October 21.

Rights groups have accused Mozambican security forces of using excessive violence in quelling the protests. Frelimo has ruled Mozambique since it gained independence from Portugal in 1975.