Kate Winslet Finds A Bride For Leonardo Dicaprio, Asks 50-Year-Old Actor To Settle Down

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, the duo from 1997 Titanic movie are still incredibly close, according to Radar report. Expressing concern over the 50-year-old star's bachelor life, Kate Winslet has been nagging him to walk down the aisle.

Leonardo DiCaprio, known for his work in biographical and period films, leads a bachelor life while in a relationship with current girlfriend, model Vittoria. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, who share brother and sister bond, were spotted in L A arm in arm during the screening of Kate Winslet's new Lee.





An insider suggested that Kate believes DiCaprio will be an ideal husband and father, but he is apprehensive of making this major move that will drastically impact his personal life.

According to an insider, the 49-year-old Little Children (2006) actress, is convinced that Vittoria is the one for DiCaprio. "Kate adores Leo and thinks he'd make a great husband and father, and she thinks he's just letting fear of the unknown hold him back. She's heard him talk about getting serious with past girlfriends plenty of times, but then he always chickens out and lets them slip through his fingers, and she's worried he'll make the same mistake with Vittoria," Radar Online quoted a source as saying.

Notably, Kate Winslet married her third husband Edward Abel Smith in 2012. The 46-year-old Smith is the nephew of well-known billionaire and amateur space traveller Richard Branson , who is the owner and founder of the Virgin Group. Smith worked for space arm of the company Virgin Galactic before tying the knot with Kate Winslet.

The source informed that DiCaprio discussed with Kate about how special 26-year-old model Vittoria is. Another noteworthy point is that Leonardo DiCaprio bounced back to great shape, which can be attributed to Vittoria. Under her influence, the actor has reportedly been taking care of himself again.