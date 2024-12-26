(MENAFN) The recent unrest in the village of Marda, marked by the burning of a mosque by a group of young men, highlights a troubling trend of violence in Israel’s territories. Despite reports of the incident, with no or trials yet initiated, a broader issue of unpunished violence continues to plague the region. The government's response has been criticized for its failure to address the root causes of such violence, particularly as the under Itamar Ben Gvir appear indifferent to the situation. Meanwhile, on the military front, while there have been positive shifts in the ongoing conflict, Israel is facing a severe battle on the international stage. Efforts to protect Israel's image abroad are undermined by a rising narrative, particularly in universities and major newspapers, which falsely labels Israel as a colonial apartheid state. Even in the face of court cases in The Hague and arrest warrants against Israeli leaders, Israel’s government appears to be losing ground in diplomacy and global perception.



The problem is not just with external media or accusations, but with the Israeli government’s handling of internal issues. The government's silence on domestic violence and its alleged complicity in supporting extremists has drawn significant criticism. Despite widespread efforts by individuals and organizations to counter anti-Israel sentiment, Israel’s political leadership risks exacerbating these challenges with its inaction. The government's hesitance to confront violent factions, even within its own settler communities, threatens the country's democratic principles and security. Internationally, Israel's diplomatic relations are under strain, particularly with countries like Ireland, which recently sought to broaden the legal definition of genocide to target Israel. However, despite such hostility, Israel still maintains some level of support in these nations, and abandoning the international arena would only increase global tensions.



In summary, Israel’s internal and external struggles reflect a broader crisis of leadership, where the government’s failure to address violence within its borders and protect its international standing risks isolating the country both at home and abroad.

