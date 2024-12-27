Light Rain, Snow Likely In J&K During Next 24 Hours

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 27 (IANS) Intense cold continued in the Valley on Friday as the weather office forecast light rain and snowfall during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The MET department officials said that light rain in the plains of Jammu division and snowfall in the higher reaches of the Valley is likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

The long dry spell has been causing serious concern among farmers and orchardists as lack of precipitation is likely to adversely affect both the prospects of a good Rani crop and also the apple production in 2025.

Srinagar city recorded minus 7.3 degrees celsius, Gulmarg minus 6 and Pahalgam minus 8 as the minimum temperature on Friday.

Jammu city had 8 degrees celsius, Katra town 7.4, Batote 2.1, Banihal minus 1.8 and Bhaderwah minus 0.6 as the night's lowest temperature.

The 40-day-long period of intense winter cold called the 'Chillai Kalan' is the period of heavy snowfall that replenishes the perennial water reservoirs of J&K.

These perennial water reservoirs sustain the various rivers, lakes, streams and springs during the summer months.

A snowless winter spells disaster as it results in extreme water shortages during the summer months.

Extreme dry cold coupled with the lowering of the maximum temperature during the day results in the chill factor and frost that causes frostbite among elders and chillblains in children.

It is to avoid these ailments of serious consequences that doctors have advised elderly people and children not to venture out in sub-zero temperatures and wear sufficiently warm clothes to protect themselves from hypothermia and chest diseases.

To protect themselves from winter cold locals wear the loose tweed overgarment called the 'Pheran' under which the earthen firepot woven in a basket of willow wicker called the 'Kangri' is kept for instant warmth.