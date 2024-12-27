Campers Asked To Adopt Eco-Friendly Practices

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has been raising awareness of safe and eco-friendly camping practices through various social channels during the winter camping season.

The ministry said in a post that eco-friendly winter camping isn't just about packing out the trash, rather it's also about reducing environmental impact in every possible way.

“From using biodegradable soaps to conserving water, responsible camping practices ensure you enjoy the winter wonderland while preserving it,” the ministry said in another post.

“Your actions today help ensure that outdoor spaces for winter camping remain pristine and accessible for everyone. Support the ministry in preserving winter camping locations for future generations,” the ministry said.

The ministry has advised the campers on the importance of conserving the environment while camping. It asked them to maintain distance to conserve the environment and safeguard natural resources, saying the campers should maintain specific distance between camps, manors, farms and villages.

It said that care should be taken to keep beaches clean and free of pollution, while camping amidst nature, adding that sea camp owners should avoid constructing sewage pits inside the camp, and to use external tanks to avoid leaking polluted sewage water into the sea, and to keep the country's beaches clean and free of pollution.

The MoECC said that while winter camping is a way to connect with Qatari roots, it can also be a stress-relieving activity for campers. Qatar's northern areas have 24 camping spots, varying between wild and marine areas and others located within nature reserves.

The ministry recently opened the Sealine Commercial Area for winter camping season.

As part of its efforts to promote eco-tourism and provide high-quality services to visitors and campers, the Natural Reserves Administration has developed the infrastructure of the area by providing better roads and facilitating opening of shops, restaurants and other services.

The MoECC urged the campers to practice fire safety by using correct stove placement to keep the environment safe and only light fires in permitted areas.“Choose a safe spot for your stove, away from tents, fuel, and wind to minimise fire risks,” the ministry said.

The ministry reminded campers that preserving wildlife and nature in the country is the collective responsibility of everyone.“Trampling on the garden is an illegal act that exposes the soil and wild plants to great damage.”

The MoECC asked the campers to ensure their safety before heading out for a winter camping trip.“Ensure your vehicle is prepared for the journey and stay vigilant on the road, especially in challenging weather,” it added.

The ministry said that when camping in natural areas, it's essential to respect the wildlife and environment and asked the campers to maintain distance from wildlife and avoid disturbing animals and harming plants during the camping trips.