Manmohan Singh Often Encouraged Thinking Out Of Box, Says Former RAW Chief P.K. Hormis Tharakan

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27 (IANS) Reflecting on his tenure as the chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) under the late former Prime Dr Manmohan Singh, P.K. Hormis Tharakan fondly recalled the leader's penchant for innovative thinking.

"He often encouraged us to think out of the box," said Tharakan, who now leads a quiet retired life near Alappuzha in Kerala.

Tharakan shared a memorable encounter from two decades ago when he first met Dr Singh. At the time, he was serving as the Kerala Chief, and the then-Prime Minister had visited Kerala to assess the devastation caused by the tsunami.

"After surveying the affected areas, Dr Singh planned to travel to Tamil Nadu's southern districts, but bad weather grounded his trip. While he rested at the Kerala Governor's official residence, I had the opportunity to spend time with him," Tharakan recounted. "Perhaps that interaction played a role in my appointment as the head of RAW a month later."

Tharakan lauded Dr Singh's foresight, particularly regarding economic reforms and the Indo-US nuclear deal. "His mantra of 'thinking out of the box' wasn't just advice -- it was a principle he lived by, as seen in his groundbreaking policies," he said.

On relations with Pakistan, Tharakan recalled the challenges Dr Singh faced. "He appreciated my insights during interactions about General Musharraf. I told him that Musharraf seemed to keep his word, but my officers believed appearances could be deceiving. Dr Singh acknowledged the institutional mistrust built over decades and expressed his hope for change," said Tharakan.

Although peace efforts with Pakistan didn't fully materialize, Tharakan believes Dr Singh's diplomatic approach left a lasting impression. "He often said my job was to 'be friendly with the enemy,' to reach out, understand their needs, and create pathways that politicians couldn't always pursue," he said, adding, for some reasons, things did not go as planned and had it gone well, it might have brought peace between the two neighbours.

Tharakan also talked about Dr Singh's unwavering ethics. "He never weaponized national agencies against detractors," he remarked.

A poignant memory of their final meeting a year ago revealed the human side of the former Prime Minister. "Despite being visibly unwell, he spent an hour with me. Before I left, he held my hand and told me he was very happy with my work. That simple gesture was one of the greatest appreciations I've ever received," said Tharakan.

Dr Manmohan Singh's quiet yet profound leadership continues to inspire those who worked with him. His ability to combine intellect with humility and his commitment to dialogue and innovation remain hallmarks of his legacy.