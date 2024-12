Celebrating 25 Years Of Excellence: Dyxnet Embarks The New Chapter Of Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – OutReach Newswire – 23 December 2024 – DYXnet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET), is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2024, marking a quarter-century of excellence in supporting enterprises on digital transformation journeys. DYXnet hosted the Annual Luncheon 2024 in December, themed“Each Chapter a Milestone, Each Step a Leap Forward”, to kick off a new era of transformation. With over a hundred guests in attendance, DYXnet reaffirmed its commitment to intelligent transformation through emerging technologies such as AI with its network, security, and cloud services. Its stable and extensive connectivity helps businesses navigate change and explore emerging opportunities.

Senica Chen (center), CEO of DYXnet, and the management team celebrated the company's 25th anniversary with over a hundred VIP customers and partners in attendance.

Integrating Cloud, Network, and Security Services to Build the“Digital Canal”

DYXnet was founded in 1999 and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group in 2014. It has transformed from a carrier-neutral enterprise network service provider into a one-stop ICT solutions provider, offering a comprehensive range of services, such as MPLS, SD-WAN, and SASE. With reliable and extensive connectivity, alongside expert technical support from consulting and deployment to operations management, DYXnet customizes solutions to fit each client's unique needs, aiding businesses in managing change and seizing new opportunities.

Senica Chen, CEO of DYXnet, emphasized that DYXnet has remained committed to innovation over the past 25 years, adhering to its customer-centric philosophy, dedication to quality service, and expansion of global coverage. She stated in her welcome address,“In addition to our existing deployments in Southeast Asia and Europe, this year we have launched new network PoPs (points of presence) in Dubai and Mexico, broadening our network coverage. This enables our clients to leverage seamless connectivity and gain advantages in emerging markets.” With the growth of the global market and the expanding needs of clients, DYXnet operates over 200 PoPs worldwide, covering more than 700 cities and establishing over 30,000 client sites.

Senica expressed profound gratitude to the DYXnet team for their unwavering dedication and the continuous support and trust of partners and clients over the years. She stated,“We believe that only by working hand in hand with our clients and partners can we overcome challenges together and build the 'Digital Canal' to achieve today's successes!”

AI Innovation: Embracing a New Chapter in Intelligent Transformation

In light of the rapid evolution of AI, businesses strive to keep pace with the technology, leading to changes in ICT infrastructure, networks, and security domains. To address this, DYXnet hosted a panel discussion titled“The Next Chapter of Transformation” at the annual luncheon, inviting partners to discuss the latest trends in the AI era, yielding fruitful results.

In recent years, DYXnet has proactively integrated AI technologies into its products and solutions, including the enhancement of network services, the next-generation intelligent network“InsightNet,” which combines AI with network operations management to enable artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), making network management more efficient. This innovative technology has been recognized in the industry, winning the Gold Award for“Innovation in Digital Transformation” at the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards earlier this year, showcasing DYXnet's excellence in the AI field.