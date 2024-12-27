UP: 70 IPS Officers To Get Promotion, Three Officers Will Become ADG

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh has given a New Year's gift to 70 IPS officers by approving their promotions. The Departmental Committee (DPC) convened, where promotions for officers from the 2000, 2007, 2011, 2012, and 2021 batches were finalised.

As soon as DG CBI CID SN Sabat retires on December 31, ADG Prosecution Dipesh Juneja will be promoted to the post of DG. Along with this, three IPS officers of the 2000 batch, including Noida Commissioner Lakshmi Singh, IG Range Lucknow Prashant Kumar and IG ATS Nilabja Chaudhary are being promoted to the post of ADG.

Their promotions reflect their significant contributions to law enforcement in the state.

The meeting on Thursday was attended by key officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, DGP Prashant Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Deepak Kumar, and Principal Secretary (Appointments) M. Devaraj.

From the 2007 batch, 12 officers have been promoted from the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) to Inspector General (IG). Notable names include the DIG of Devi Patan Range Amit Pathak, DIG Headquarters Ravi Shankar Chhavi, DIG Security Vinod Kumar, DIG of Kanpur Range Jogendra Kumar, and DIG of Mirzapur Range Rakesh Pratap Singh.

Others include DIG Bharati Singh from the Meerut Training School, Kanpur Additional Police Commissioner Vipin Kumar Mishra, DIG of Women and Child Safety Organisation Yogesh Kumar Singh, and DIG Prosecution Geeta Singh.

Additionally, 22 officers from the 2011 batch have been promoted to the rank of DIG. Officers from the 2012 batch have been granted selection grades, while several officers from the 2021 batch have also received career advancements.