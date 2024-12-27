Second Truffle Exhibition And Auction Opens At Souq Waqif

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second Souq Waqif Truffle and Auction kicked off yesterday morning at the Eastern Square of Souq Waqif.

On its opening day, the exhibition showcased white and brown truffles from Algeria and Saudi Arabia, offering a rare and sought-after delicacy for local food enthusiasts and traders.

The exhibition will be open daily from 8am to 12pm, or until of the prized truffles, known locally as Fagga, run out.

The event, in partnership with the of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Municipality, is expected to run for at least four months. During Ramadan, however, operating hours will be adjusted.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Jamal Ibrahim Al Ishaq, the Exhibition and Auction Manager at Souq Waqif, said that 150 boxes of truffles arrived from Saudi Arabia and Algeria for the launch. He also shared that more supplies will be available in the coming weeks, with shipments from Iraq, Syria, and Iran expected soon.

“In the next two weeks, we expect an additional 500 to 600 boxes, primarily from Iraq,” Al Ishaq said.“While local truffles might be auctioned, the limited rainfall in recent months means Qatari production will likely be low this season.”

Truffles, a type of underground fungus that grows in desert sands during the rainy season, are highly coveted for their distinct taste and rarity.

Prices for truffles vary by type, size, and delivery volume. Currently, white truffles (Zubaidi) are priced between QR600 and QR1,200 per kilogram, while the brown Ikhlasi variety starts at QR150 per kilogram.

Al Ishaq anticipates a price drop as supply increases, with up to 1,000 to 2,000 boxes of larger truffles expected in the coming months.

To ensure the quality of the truffles, a representative from the Ministry of Municipality is on-site daily to inspect the produce.

Dr. Mohamed Hassan, a Ministry official, emphasized the importance of quality control.“We ensure that all truffles are safe for consumption, free from insects, and undamaged,” he told The Peninsula.

Fagga, an essential part of Gulf cuisine, is especially popular in Qatar, where it is incorporated into various traditional dishes, including Majboos.

Truffles hold cultural and historical significance in the region, having been used for both culinary and medicinal purposes for centuries.