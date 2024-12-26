CBE Hosts Seminar On Supervisory Frameworks, Risk Management With 110 Participants From African Central Banks

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In line with Egypt's ongoing commitment to supporting African nations, particularly in the economic and sectors, the Central of Egypt (CBE) recently organized a virtual titled“Effective Supervision: Building Supervisory Frameworks and Risk Management.” The two-day seminar brought together 110 participants from various African central banks to discuss vital issues surrounding banking supervision and risk management.

As part of its leadership role, the CBE chairs the Basel Implementation Working Group at the Community of African Banking Supervisors (CABS), an entity affiliated with the Association of African Central Banks (AACB). This seminar aimed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the core principles necessary to ensure banking system stability and maintain public confidence.

Key topics covered included effective supervision mechanisms, Early Warning Signals (EWS), and the CBE's off-site supervision framework. Additionally, discussions explored the regulatory components of licensing requirements, governance structures, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) practices, Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT), and the crucial role of the Central Credit Registry in enhancing credit risk assessments.

This event is part of an ongoing series of seminars hosted by the CBE over the past three years to foster collaboration with African central banks. Previous seminars have focused on key issues such as“Pillar II and III of the Basel Accord on Banking Supervision” (2021),“Basel III – Post-Crisis Reforms” (2022), and“Climate-Related Financial Risks and Sustainable Finance” (2023). These seminars play an essential role in promoting the exchange of expertise and best practices in banking supervision among African financial institutions.

Through these initiatives, the CBE continues to contribute to strengthening Africa's banking sector, facilitating greater cooperation and knowledge-sharing among central banks across the continent.