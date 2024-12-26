Iran’s South Pars burns 7.8 million cubic meters of gas per day via flare systems

(MENAFN) The South Pars Complex, which processes gas from Iran’s largest gas field, currently burns 7.8 million cubic meters of gas per day through its flare systems. However, the country plans to significantly reduce this flare gas emission by nearly two-thirds by the end of 2025, targeting a daily emission rate of just three million cubic meters. This ambitious goal was outlined by Gholam-Abbas Hosseini, the Head of the complex, during a recent media tour.



Hosseini provided an overview of the improvements in gas production at the complex, which has injected 130 billion cubic meters of gas into the national grid over the past eight months. This represents an increase of 1.2 billion cubic meters compared to the same period last year. Iran remains heavily reliant on natural gas, with approximately 90 percent of its energy consumption tied to gas, which is essential for electricity generation and gasoline production.



The South Pars gas field plays a crucial role in meeting the country’s domestic energy needs, particularly through its contribution to gasoline production at the Persian Gulf Star Refinery. Hosseini emphasized the refinery’s importance as a major consumer of natural gas for fuel production. He also discussed the ongoing efforts to streamline the maintenance process at South Pars, significantly reducing the downtime for essential maintenance from 45 days to between 18 and 25 days this year.



With winter approaching, Hosseini reassured that South Pars is fully prepared to meet the seasonal gas demand. The complex's operational improvements have positioned it to handle any challenges in the coming months. He also highlighted the necessity of better managing gas consumption throughout the country to ensure a sustainable energy future.

