Russia expands seafood exports to China, sets record for crab sales

(MENAFN) Russia has significantly increased its fish and seafood exports to China, achieving a record USD148.7 million in crab sales in November, RIA Novosti reported Tuesday, citing data from Chinese customs.



The analysis revealed that November marked the highest monthly volume of crab supplies in bilateral trade between the two nations, representing a 44 percent increase compared to the same period last year.



For the first 11 months of this year, the total value of crab exports reached nearly USD1 billion, surpassing the USD954 million recorded for the same timeframe in 2023.



China has become the largest buyer of seafood from Russia’s Far East, particularly after Beijing imposed a ban on Japanese seafood imports. The embargo followed Tokyo’s release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean in August 2023.



Additionally, Russia has redirected seafood exports to Asian markets in response to Western sanctions. In December 2022, the US Treasury banned imports of Russian salmon, cod, pollock, crab, and related processed seafood products.

