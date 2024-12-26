Opportunities In The Global Ice Cream Sector 2024: Growth Factors, Latest Developments And Future Inhibitors
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Ice Cream Sector 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ice cream sector will increase in volume at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2023-28. In 2023, take-home and bulk ice cream was the largest category by value, accounting for a 49.4% share, followed by impulse ice cream - single serve with 43%.
The US was the leading country in value terms globally in the year, amassing a share of 19.9%. The Americas and Asia-Pacific were the leading markets for ice cream in 2023, with value shares of 29.5% and 28.4%, respectively
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global ice cream sector, analyzing data from 108 countries.
It includes analysis on the following:
Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth factors, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region. This data includes both on-premise and off-premise data. Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of ice cream over 2018-28 at global and regional levels. High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top two high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, socio-demographic factors, and technological infrastructure.
Report Scope
Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Sector Overview Current Scenario and Future Outlook Global Ice Cream Sector Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors? Regional Ice Cream Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors? Key Challenges in the Global Ice Cream Sector Shift in Ice Cream Consumption Patterns Change in Consumption Levels in Overall Ice Cream Sector, 2018-28 Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns Identifying High-Potential Countries Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development, Sociodemographic Factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure) Country Deep-Dive High-Potential Country Analysis Key Trends Competitive Environment Leading Companies by Value - Global Company and Brand Share Analysis - Global Company and Brand Share Analysis by Region Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis Market Share of Private Labels Private Label Share Analysis by Region Private Label Share Analysis by Category Key Distribution Channels Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level Select Industry Metrics Global Patent Filings Global Job Analytics Global Deals Key Packaging Formats Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type Growth Analysis by Key Closure Type and Primary Outer Type
Company Coverage:
Unilever Yili Group General Mills Lotte Froneri Lux Topco China Mengniu Dairy Ledo Yildiz Holding Food Union Group Domino Dairy & Ice-cream Mihan Food Industries Group Blue Bell Creameries Wells Enterprises Nestle Mars Sammontana Spa
