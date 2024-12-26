Turkey’s production capacity utilization remains steady in December

(MENAFN) Throughout the current month, Turkey’s capacity utilization rate remained unchanged at 75.6 percent, consistent with November's figure, according to data released by the Central Bank on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted rate, in contrast, recorded a slight decrease, dropping 0.3 percentage points to become 75.8 percent. This metric provides a critical measure of how effectively industries are utilizing their production capabilities, reflecting broader economic performance.



Among sectors, intermediate goods manufacturing recorded the highest utilization rate at 75.5 percent, while durable consumer goods saw the lowest, at 73.6 percent.



These figures are derived from responses to the Central Bank's business tendency survey, which also included feedback from 1,754 companies across many different industries.



The stability in the overall rate, despite minor seasonal adjustments, highlights consistent industrial activity. This data serves as an essential indicator of production trends and offers insights into Turkey’s economic momentum as the year draws to a close.

