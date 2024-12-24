Zelensky Meets With Representatives Of Churches On Eve Of Christmas, Hanukkah

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky met with representatives of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations, congratulating them on the upcoming holidays, Christmas and Hanukkah.

This was reported by the President's Office , Ukrinform saw.

The meeting was attended by hierarchs of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic and Roman Catholic Churches, as well as representatives of Protestant denominations, the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Metropolitan Epifaniy, Primate of the OCU, thanked Zelensky for his assistance in the adoption of the law on the protection of spiritual independence, and emphasized that representatives of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations convey the truth about Ukraine abroad and fight Russian propaganda.

Photo: President's Office

During the meeting, the Head of State thanked everyone for their prayers and spiritual support for Ukrainians. He also thanked the chaplains who support Ukraine's defenders at the front, and expressed hope that military chaplaincy will continue to develop.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk took part in a Christmas prayer breakfast.

