Varun Seeks Blessings At Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead Of ‘Baby John’ Release

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Ahead of the release of his upcoming action film“Baby John”, Varun Dhawan offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself dressed in a dhoti and kurta. He has chandan on his forehead. The can be seen sitting on the pavement and is looking away from the camera.

For the caption, he wrote:“Feeling blessed Jai Mahakal.”

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is a temple dedicated to Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, shrines which are said to be the most sacred abodes of Shiva temple is situated on the side of the holy river Shipra.

The presiding deity, Shiva in the lingam form is believed to be Swayambhu, deriving currents of power (Shakti) from within itself as against the other images and lingams that are ritually established and invested with mantra-shakti.

Talking about“Baby John,” which is slated to release on December 25, the action thriller film directed by Kalees film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna and Jackie Shroff.

The film serves as a remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri, which too is loosely inspired from the 1990 Tamil film Chatriyan and 2013 Hollywood film Homefront.“Theri” stars Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, Nainika, Radhika Sarathkumar, Rajendran and Mahendran. In the film, a former cop is on a mission to protect his daughter from his past enemies.

The film marked Kumar's second directorial after Raja Rani (2013), whose success impressed Vijay enough to work with the director. Atlee came up with the script, which was an "emotional action thriller film," and a formal announcement was made in September 2014. The film was halted twice due to the Film Employees Federation of South India's strike and the heavy flooding in Chennai.