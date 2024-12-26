Priyanka Gandhi Slam BJP Leaders For Forcing Folk Singer Devi To Apologise Publicly

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 27 (IANS) A day after folk Devi was forced to publicly apologise by BJP leaders for singing Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan, "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram", the incident sparked sharp criticism from General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who accused the BJP of hypocrisy and intolerance.

She shared a of the incident on social media, condemning the BJP's actions.

"BJP leaders forced folk singer Devi to apologise for singing Bapu's favourite bhajan. They offer flowers to Bapu to show the world but in reality, they have no respect for him," she said.

She went on to accuse the BJP of disrespecting India's inclusive culture and the legacy of great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar.

"They take the name of B.R. Ambedkar for show, but in reality, they insult him. BJP hates our tolerant and inclusive culture and tradition so much that they insult our great men again and again," she added.

Folk singer Devi was performing at an event to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and sang the bhajan of Mahatma Gandhi's "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" when BJP leaders objected to her.

Following their intervention, Devi issued a public apology, stating, "If I have hurt anyone's feelings, then I apologise."

After her apology, Devi stepped down from the stage and left the event.

The incident involving Bhojpuri folk singer Devi occurred on December 25 during a programme at Bapu Auditorium in Gandhi Maidan, Patna, organised to commemorate the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Earlier on Thursday, Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav condemned BJP leaders for allegedly forcing prominent folk singer Devi to apologise for singing Mahatma Gandhi's iconic bhajan.

"Yesterday (Wednesday) in Patna, when the singer sang Mahatma Gandhi's bhajan "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Patit Pavan Sita Ram," Nitish Kumar's fellow BJP members created a ruckus. The bhajan hurt the feelings of those (tucche) people who thought it was cheap. Bhajan singer Devi had to apologise for singing this bhajan," Yadav said.