Zahara Batool Wins Gold For Ladakh At National School Games
Date
12/24/2024 12:07:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Zahara Batool, a resident of Tambis, Kargil, has made Ladakh proud by clinching the Gold medal at the 68th National School Games Taekwondo Championship held at Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, from December 20 to 24. Representing Ladakh in the Under-55 Kg Under-19 Girls category, Zahara displayed exceptional skill and resilience, defeating top states like MP, Maharashtra and securing a commanding victory against Kerala in the finals.
The Ladakh team, consisting of two players and led by Coach Mohammad Ali, and Team Manager Abdul Hamid PEM DYSSO Kargil, achieved a significant milestone with Zahara's gold medal being the first Taekwondo gold for Ladakh UT in the School Games Federation of India championships.
Impressed by Zahara's outstanding performance, Master Atul Pangotra, Chief Technical Advisor and Mentor of Ladakh Taekwondo Association, International Level Coach, and Olympic Referee, from J&K, awarded her a cash prize of ₹5100 and an international Taekwondo kit as a token of appreciation.
Gulzar Hussain Munshi, President of the Ladakh Taekwondo Association, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Zahara, her parents, and her coaches for this remarkable achievement.
