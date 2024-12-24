Delhi Police Busts Bangladeshi Immigration Racket, Arrests 11, Identifies Over 1,000 Illegal Immigrants

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a major breakthrough, Delhi dismantled an illegal immigration racket, arresting 11 individuals involved in forging documents and aiding the entry of Bangladeshi nationals into India. The group includes document forgers, Aadhaar operators, and tech experts who reportedly created fake websites to produce counterfeit identification documents, as per ANI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan, explained that the suspects provided fake Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents to facilitate illegal entry.



“The immigrants used jungle routes and express trains to cross into Indian territory. The accused enabled this through forged documents generated via fake websites,” DCP Chauhan told ANI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said the teams had identified more than 1,000 people during their drive and apprehended two men from Kalindi Kunj and Hazrat Nizamuddin areas.

Additionally, two accused, identified as Abdul Ahad (22) and Mohammad Azizul (32), were apprehended by the Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station team on December 10 and 12, respectively.

During interrogation, Ahad, hailing from Bangladesh's Sylhet, revealed that he entered Delhi on December 6 with the help of a Bangladeshi agent in search of work.

"Police have intensified their efforts to identify and detain individuals residing without valid documentation. As part of the ongoing operations, 175 individuals have been identified as suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants during extensive verification drives in outer Delhi," a police officer was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The arrests are part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration. Delhi's Lieutenant Governor has instructed the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner to initiate a two-month special operation targeting Bangladeshi nationals living in the city without proper documentation.

According to police sources, over 1,000 illegal immigrants have already been identified. The operation involves door-to-door checks, document verification, and extensive interrogations. Special teams comprising local police and foreign cells were deployed to intensify surveillance and enforce strict measures.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)