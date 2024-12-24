Italy Approves Further Military Aid To Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Italian Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision to extend authorization for the transfer of military aid to Ukraine.
This is stated in a report by the ANSA news agency, Ukrinform saw.
"The Cabinet of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday approved a legislative decree containing urgent provisions for the extension of the authorization for the transfer of military vehicles, materiel, and equipment to the state bodies of Ukraine," the report notes.
It is recalled that in July 2025, Italy will host a Ukraine Recovery Conference.
As Ukrinform reported, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly stated her consistent "360-degree" support for Ukraine in order to build up a just peace.
In early January, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to visit Italy and the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis as well as Italian leaders to discuss issues of peace around the world and responding to global challenges.
