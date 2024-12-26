Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market Review 2018-2023 And Forecast To 2030: Total Revenues To Grow At A CAGR Of 9%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presents a Detailed Annual Size and % Share of the Uterine Cancer Diagnostics by Type, Age Group, End User and Company

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global uterine cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach an estimated $11.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are the increasing incidence of uterine cancer, technological advancements in uterine cancer diagnostics, and the rising prevalence of obesity among women worldwide.

Some emerging trends in uterine cancer diagnostics, such as advancements in imaging, molecular diagnostics, liquid biopsies, AI integration, and personalized medicine, are significantly impacting market dynamics. These trends enhance diagnostic precision, improve early detection rates, and support increasingly tailored treatment approaches, all leading to superior patient care with improved outcomes.

Features of this Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market Report



Market Size Estimates: Uterine cancer diagnostics market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Uterine cancer diagnostics market size by various segments, such as by diagnostic type, type, age group, end use, and region in terms of ($B).

Regional Analysis: Uterine cancer diagnostics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different diagnostic types, types, age groups, end uses, and regions for the uterine cancer diagnostics market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the uterine cancer diagnostics market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Market Segment Forecasts



Within the diagnostic type category, instrument-based diagnostics is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period due to advancements in diagnostic imaging technology, leading to improved precision.

Within the end-use category, hospitals will remain the largest segment due to the rising prevalence of cancer cases, the growing demand for minimally invasive screening techniques, and increased investments in cancer diagnostics in hospitals. In terms of regions, North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the rising incidence of uterine cancer in the U.S., highlighting the importance of timely detection and preventive measures, as well as the increasing number of cancer awareness programs by the government.

List of Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies uterine cancer diagnostics companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the leading uterine cancer diagnostics companies profiled in this report include:



Siemens Healthcare

Narang Medical

F-Hoffmann La Roche

Esaote

Samsung Medison

Olympus

Arquer Diagnostics

Guzip Biomarkers

General Electric Canon Medical

Country-Wise Outlook for the Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market

The recent developments in diagnostic approaches for uterine cancer represent a trend toward earlier detection and improved treatment through targeted therapies. This has been seen in the areas of imaging, molecular diagnostics, and biomarker research, which have improved diagnostic accuracy as well as patient care. These advances are expected to address the rising prevalence of uterine cancer worldwide and promote individualized therapeutic interventions.



United States: Advanced imaging modalities such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) have been integrated into diagnosing uterine neoplasms. Additionally, liquid biopsies are an emerging field for non-invasive early detection and monitoring. Furthermore, AI algorithms are now being used to interpret the images for diagnostic purposes, leading to the personalization of treatment strategies.

China: Genetic testing and molecular diagnostics have gained a foothold in China, particularly in diagnosing endometrial carcinoma. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies with high-throughput sequencing capabilities have made it possible to comprehensively profile tumors, thereby facilitating the identification of therapy targets. There is also ongoing work to improve the accessibility of these sophisticated diagnostic tools across various localities.

Germany: Germany leads in the development of novel biomarker assays for uterine cancer. These assays are used to detect specific genetic and molecular markers associated with the condition to ensure early diagnosis and prognosis. Furthermore, this has necessitated the integration of these markers into routine diagnostic workflows to improve overall diagnostic accuracy.

India: The Indian healthcare sector is increasingly focused on expanding high-quality medical imaging services. This is characterized by the adoption of new ultrasound technology that produces clearer images of the uterus, including 3D ultrasounds, which enable better detection and characterization of uterine tumors. There have also been efforts toward training healthcare professionals in the use of such technologies to enhance their capacity for disease diagnosis. Japan: Japan has made significant progress in the introduction of precision medicine into the field of uterine cancer diagnostics. Full genomic profiling helps unravel the genetic basis underlying uterine cancer, leading to more precise and individualized therapeutic approaches. In addition, researchers are currently working to develop new diagnostic biomarkers that can be used for early identification purposes.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market by Diagnostic Type

3.3.1: Instrument Based

3.3.2: Procedure Based

3.4: Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market by Type

3.4.1: Endometrial Cancer

3.4.2: Uterine Sarcoma

3.5: Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market by Age Group

3.5.1: < 30

3.5.2: 31-40

3.5.3: 41-50

3.5.4: 51-60

3.5.5: >60

3.6: Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market by End Use

3.6.1: Hospitals

3.6.2: Diagnostic Centers

3.6.3: Cancer Research Center

3.6.4: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market by Region

4.2: North American Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market

4.3: European Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market

4.4: APAC Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market

4.5: RoW Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market by Diagnostic Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market by Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market by Age Group

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market by End Use

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Siemens Healthcare

7.2: Narang Medical

7.3: F-Hoffmann La Roche

7.4: ESAOTE

7.5: Samsung Medison

7.6: Olympus

7.7: Arquer Diagnostics

7.8: Guzip Biomarkers

7.9: General Electric

7.10: Canon Medical

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900