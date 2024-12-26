Turkish Airlines to cancel its trips to Mozambique

(MENAFN) Owing to turmoil in Mozambique, bearer of the national flag Turkish has canceled Thursday's flights to Maputo, the country's capital. The Istanbul-Maputo route's intermediate leg flights from Johannesburg to Maputo have been mutually canceled, the airlines stated in a statement.



The decision comes after recent instability in the area after the nation’s highest court approving on Monday, that the ruling Frelimo party, in leadership since 1975, had won October's leadership elections.



The ruling Frelimo party's candidate, Daniel Chapo, was announced the winner with about 65 percent of the vote, a result that opposition parties contest, claiming electoral fraud.



The turmoil has also started huge security violations, such as a mass jail escape close to Maputo where more than 1,500 prisoner fled through riots on Wednesday.



The conflict at the jail left 33 killed and 15 wounded.



The latest deaths made the fatalities number in the nation to 151 since October 21, in line with Plataforma Decide, an election monitoring group.



