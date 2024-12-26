'Immense Loss For The Nation': JP Nadda Condoles Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's Demise

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday expressed grief over the death of former Prime and noted economist Dr. Manmohan Singh, saying that the demise of the former PM is an "immense loss for the entire country".

He called Dr Singh a "visionary statesman and a stalwart of Indian politics".

"Throughout his remarkable career in public service, he (Dr Singh) consistently voiced for the welfare of the downtrodden," Nadda wrote on social X.

"His leadership earned admiration and respect across party lines. Dr. Manmohan Singh's legacy will continue to inspire generations in their pursuit of nation-building. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers," the BJP President also added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the death of former PM Manmohan Singh, who passed away here in the AIIMS at the age of 92.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Dr. Singh, stating, "The news of Dr. Manmohan Singh's demise is profoundly saddening. From his tenure as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to serving as Finance Minister and later as Prime Minister, he made significant contributions to the nation's governance. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and supporters in this hour of loss."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered Dr. Singh as a man who played a key role in rebuilding the country's economy "during difficult times".

"His contribution to India's progress will always be remembered," the Minister added.

Dr. Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92 years old.

He was India's Prime Minister as the head of the Congress-led UPA government for two terms from 2004 to 2014.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, renowned economist and architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here following a deterioration in his health.

The news of Dr. Singh's death has been confirmed by the AIIMS in a statement that read: "With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 p.m."

Dr. Singh had been admitted for treatment in the hospital on Thursday night after being critically ill.

Dr. Singh, who served as the country's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his transformative role in steering India's economy through a period of significant liberalisation.