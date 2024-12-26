Bollywood's Dark Past Is Threatening To Return

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg Opinion) -- Disaster. Flop. Average. If you had to bet on a

Bollywood movie's fate in 2024, those would have been your three best options in a year set to end with a 30% to 40% drop in box-office collections.

The world's most prolific industry

is desperately hoping for a better 2025. And so are the city's cops: When the

theaters

go empty, the body count starts to rise

on the streets of Mumbai. That's what the 1990s were like - and everyone's dreading a repeat of lawlessness in India's capital.

The fears are far from exaggerated. Baba Siddique, a local politician and real-estate developer who enjoyed

close friendships with celebrity actors, was gunned down in October as he was about to get into his car. A member of the gang that claimed responsibility

said

in a Facebook post that“Bollywood, politics, and property dealings” were behind the murder.

Organized crime and the show

business of

Bombay -

as the megalopolis was known until 1995 -

have been

joined at the hip for a long time. The Golden Age of Indian Cinema

that began around the country's 1947 independence from British rule had a 20-year run. Politics

took a cynical turn in the late 1960s, and popular culture began to reflect the loss of idealism. Bollywood scripts shed

the

social concerns of a young republic

and became the

escapist fantasy the world knows

today.

By the early 1970s, India was releasing

hundreds of Hindi-language films. Banks wouldn't finance them. That's where the likes of Haji Mastan came in. One of Mumbai's

most powerful

dons at the

time, Mastan was

a sucker for glamor. Dressed in all white, the stylish boss

became something of a private-equity player for the entertainment business when he began to finance

movies for his actress

lover.



The mob had eked out its

initial capital from the docks of Bombay, smuggling gold and electronics. As it reinvented itself

for a more open economy in the 1980s and 1990s, bootlegging and extortion gave way to

money-laundering, trafficking in drugs and

guns ... and more cinema. Dons were no longer satisfied with a profit share,

a 2003

report by the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies noted. They wanted“partnership by becoming producers and getting overseas rights for film and music distribution.”



Leading this change was Dawood Ibrahim, a policeman's son who rose

to prominence as the city's most feared mobster in the post-Mastan era. Dawood began

operating from Dubai in the mid-1980s, but his syndicate, known as the D Company, is believed to have carried out the assassination of the founder of T Series, a music-production powerhouse,

in 1997.



That murder, as well as a subsequent

attempt on the life of a producer

- whose son

Hrithik Roshan was the reigning teen heartthrob -

shook the industry. Ibrahim's suspected involvement in the deadly 1993 terror attack on Mumbai, in which 257 people were killed in a series of bomb blasts across the city,

provided

urgency to the cleanup. Bollywood has an entire crime noir

dedicated to

so-called encounter specialists,

who would, instead of

apprehending underworld operatives and producing them in court, simply execute

them. One of my

personal favorites

is Ab Tak Chhappan, or

“56 So Far,” a reference to the kill count.



Just when it looked like the city had escaped from that cycle of violence, there are fresh signs of unease.

In February 2021, a

car packed with explosives was found parked outside the home of Mukesh Ambani, India's richest tycoon. An elite detective -

a former“encounter specialist” - is awaiting trial in that case. While denying the ex-cop's bail petition last year, a

court said his

aim was to spread terror in the mind of the Ambani family.

Siddique's murder has deepened the foreboding. Police have

invoked

a

harsh

1999 law

designed to crush organized crime. But cops don't know the underworld's

current level of engagement.

“We must have made 20 to 25 films and earned profits, too,” Chhota Shakeel, an Ibrahim

aide, had bragged in a 2001 interview, after authorities

busted a

high-profile case

of the

mafia's movie-financing operations.“Instead of extorting money from film personalities, we thought we would do business with them.”

Have the proceeds of crime seeped in again, slipping through the veneers of Bollywood's corporatization?

It's an important law-enforcement question. As the Indian investigative journalist Swati Chaturvedi wrote recently,“Nowhere else in the world does a film industry of this size face such organized threats.”

The repercussions go beyond showbiz.

Lawrence Bishnoi, the leader of the group

suspected of

murdering

Siddique, has been accused by the Canadian police of colluding with Indian government agents to kill and harass members of the country's

Sikh diaspora. A gangster

who's at the center of a

diplomatic spat - and at the same time

threatening to eliminate

Salman Khan, one of India's

biggest film stars -

adds a new dimension to the threat.

Arthouse Indian

cinema has always felt smothered by kitsch. That has only gotten worse in recent years with right-wing propaganda films competing with the usual song-and-dance and action routines.

But now Mumbai is losing control

even on its signature

over-the-top entertainers. Studios in the southern city of Hyderabad can

lay claim to two of the

biggest hits in a

dull year.(1) That is

just like 1984

when the Mumbai industry's dalliance with crime had begun to get serious. Meanwhile, the acclaimed drama

All We Imagine as Light, nominated for two Golden Globes and the winner of

this year's Cannes Grand Prix, is struggling

to find exhibitors at home.



A second-generation Mumbai producer recently sold half of his studio

to Adar Poonawalla, the billionaire vaccine maker who earned handsome profits

during

Covid-19. The pandemic marked

a crucial

intermission. It fueled

demand for original content people could stream

at home on Netflix, Amazon Prime and homegrown apps like Hotstar when cinemas were under lockdown. Now everything is open, and yet audiences

are so bored of the insipid fare on screens big and small, they're neither out

for a movie night, nor clicking through big-budget web dramas.

When everything starts bombing for Bollywood, things take a sinister turn in Mumbai.

(1) Pushpa: The Rule -- Part 2, made in Telugu and dubbed into five other Indian languages, is an action thriller about a violent sandalwood smuggler. It has beaten Kalki 2898 AD, another Telugu-language movie, as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, according to IMDb.

