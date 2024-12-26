'250 Onion Pizzas?!': Swiggy Reacts To Delhi Man's Outrageous Midnight Order

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Christmas is over, and less than 10 days remain as we begin our countdown for the New Year. While Taylor Swift may have ruled Spotify charts when it comes to music, and Biryani when it comes to food, there's another item that stole the show.

As per Swiggy's year ender report 2024, a Delhi user ordered a jaw-dropping 250 Onion Pizzas in a single order.“ But the real night owl award goes to a Delhi user who ordered a jaw-dropping 250 Onion Pizzas in a single order -sounds like a wild pizza party,” Swiggy stated about the order.

“If there's one thing that truly united India this year, it wasn't cricket, or viral dance trends-it was the collective midnight panic of deciding between pizza and biryani to satisfy the hunger pangs,” Swiggy added in its 2024 report.

Dosa takes the second place after Biryani

While Biryani ruled hearts with 2 orders every second, the 'humble' dosa still managed to remain a popular choice among Indians. It secured 23 million orders, as reported by Swiggy. Of the South Indian dishes, 8.5 million dosas and 7.8 million idlis were ordered.

Bengaluru led the way with 2.5 million Masala Dosas ordered, while Delhi, Chandigarh, and Kolkata preferred Chole, Aloo Paranthas, and Kachoris, respectively.

Swiggy's fastest order delivered in 3 minutes

Swiggy hit a record by delivering an order within just three minutes.“In Bikaner, a dessert lover's sweet tooth couldn't wait, and neither could Bolt! In just 3 minutes, a delivery partner zoomed in with a trio offrozen delights: Chocochips, Strawberry, and Roasted Almond Ice Cream from NIC Ice creams,” Swiggy stated in its report.