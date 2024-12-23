Five Game-Changing Tech Stocks That Could Soar In 2025

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Artificial intelligence is nearing a game-changing transformation. Fueled by active inference, companies like VERSES AI (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) are attempting to revolutionize how intelligent systems learn and adapt. In fact, according to a Medium report, the VERSES team and VERSES Chief Scientist Professor Karl Friston have“developed an entirely new kind of AI that mimics biological intelligence, able to take any amount of data and make it 'smart'.”

Fueling even more excitement, quantum computing has the potential to significantly enhance the speed and accuracy of intelligent systems, as well, allowing for faster analysis and pattern recognition. All of which could be a significant catalyst for companies, such as Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) and Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) along with VERSES AI.

After all,“Quantum computing represents a significant leap forward in processing power, with the potential to dramatically accelerate and enhance the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in training and inference phases,” as also noted by Medium.

We should also note that Professor Karl Friston recently published a new paper titled,“From pixels to planning: scale-free active inference”, which introduces an efficient alternative to deep learning, reinforcement learning and generative AI called Renormalizing Generative Models (RGMs) that address foundational problems in artificial intelligence (AI), namely versatility, efficiency, explainability, and accuracy, using a physics-based approach, as noted by VERSES AI.

“RGMs are more than an evolution; they're a fundamental shift in how we think about building intelligent systems from first principles that can model space and time dimensions like we do,” added Gabriel René, CEO of VERSES.“This could be the 'one method to rule them all'; because it enables agents that can model physics and learn the causal structure of information we can design multimodal agents that can not only recognize objects, sounds and activities but can also plan and make complex decisions based on that real-world understanding-all from the same underlying model. This has the potential to dramatically scale AI development, expanding its capabilities, while reducing its cost.”

VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) Just Extended its Contract with Professor Friston

VERSES AI Inc. , a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation intelligent systems, announces that the Company has extended its exclusive contract with Professor Karl Friston, acclaimed neuroscientist, to continue his role as Chief Scientist. The extension includes additional performance-based incentives that recognize recent breakthroughs in research and development and contributions to its flagship product GeniusTM and further expected technological advancements.

“Our work with Professor Friston has exceeded our expectations,” said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES.“His revolutionary theories on Active Inference have been central to the creation and continued development of Genius, as well as our broader cognitive computing initiatives. We believe the results from Genius have been nothing less than spectacular, some of which we previewed with the Mastermind exercise recently. The recent success in the Atari benchmarks further underscores the transformative potential of these systems, and we look forward to sharing more results in the coming weeks. We are thrilled to deepen this collaboration as we build on these milestones and drive innovation forward together.”





Professor Friston, whose partnership with VERSES is central to advancing the practical application of his research, shared his thoughts on the renewed agreement:“I am delighted to be able to extend my work with a company so deeply committed to translating the right scientific principles into transformative and sustainable applications,” said Professor Friston.

“VERSES' steadfast dedication to pioneering the commercialization of Active Inference research is already yielding exceptional results. My continued commitment to VERSES reflects not only a shared belief in this ambitious vision, but also a dedication to advancing the groundbreaking work we have undertaken together. I eagerly anticipate contributing to this mission in the years to come - as we aim to shape the future of intelligent ecosystems.”

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Quantum Computing, an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, today announced that the Company has been awarded a prime contract by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Goddard Space Flight Center. This contract marks a pivotal step forward for QCi by applying its entropy quantum optimization machine, Dirac-3, to support NASA's advanced imaging and data processing demands. The contract will apply Dirac-3 to address the challenging phase unwrapping problem for optimally reconstructing images and extracting information from interferometric data generated by radar. QCi will support NASA in its mission to unwrap interferograms at full scale, ultimately enhancing their data quality and accuracy. QCi believes this project will highlight Dirac-3's capabilities in providing superior solutions to non-deterministic polynomial time hard (NP-hard) problems, significantly improving solution quality and computational speed.

IonQ, a leader in the quantum computing and networking industry, is honored to announce the display of its ion trap-the foundational technology behind its quantum computers-in the lobby of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). This showcase recognizes IonQ's position as a technological pioneer, quantum leader, and the only quantum computing company highlighted at the world's largest stock exchange. IonQ's ion trap, the brain of the company's advanced quantum computers, uses precisely positioned ions as the foundational building blocks of its quantum approaches. These ions are trapped in a vacuum using electric fields and enable high-fidelity quantum operations. Trapped ion technology is a key advantage in progressing IonQ's mission to build the world's best quantum computers to tackle the most complex problems.

D-Wave Quantum, a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, announced that CEO Dr. Alan Baratz was interviewed on Fox Business' Making Money with Charles Payne yesterday, where he discussed the state of the quantum industry and the real-world impact D-Wave's annealing quantum computing is delivering for businesses. "We currently have the largest and most powerful quantum computers in the world, and the only ones that are actually supporting business applications in production. Customers are using them to run their business operations today,” said Dr. Baratz during the interview.

Quantum Machines, the leading provider of processor-based quantum controllers and Rigetti Computing , a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced the successful application of AI to automate the calibration of a quantum computer. The work was completed as part of the“AI for Quantum Calibration Challenge” (the“Challenge") that was jointly issued by Rigetti and Quantum Machines and hosted at the Israeli Quantum Computing Center (IQCC). The two companies participating in the Challenge, Quantum Elements and Qruise, automated the calibration of a 9-qubit Rigetti NoveraTM QPU integrated with Quantum Machines' advanced OPX1000 control system and NVIDIA DGX Quantum, a unified system for quantum-classical computing that NVIDIA built with Quantum Machines. This achievement not only showcases the potential of AI in quantum computer calibration, but also highlights the growing maturity and collaboration within the quantum computing ecosystem.

