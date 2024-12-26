Live Good: A Journey Of Courage, Education And Purpose

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Live Good is the realization of one individual's inspiring vision to create something meaningful to share with the world.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded on the principles of time, education and a sense of purpose, Live Good aspires to empower individuals through access to transformative opportunities.

"When I finally found the courage to create Live Good, I wanted it to embody the values and principles that I find meaningful," said Jennifer Chi, founder of Live Good. "To me, the most precious resource in life is time. The time you spend can never be reclaimed. If I was going to spend all this time and energy on something, it had to be something I deeply believed in."

The second cornerstone of Live Good is education. Drawing from personal experiences, Jennifer emphasizes education as a life-changing force. Books became vital growing up, opening windows to new perspectives and worlds. "My favorite book as a child was Little House on the Prairie by Laura

Ingalls Wilder," Jennifer shared. "It may have been a simple book about a girl living in the 1800s learning how to cook and do chores to help her family, but now I understand how incredible it was that a little girl living back then even knew how to read and write. She had the foresight to understand that writing about her life on the prairie, however simple it seemed, might be of some importance in the future. And she had the courage to publish her own words."

Recognizing the transformative power of education and the impact of mentorship, Live Good prioritizes access to education as a central mission. "My love for reading and curiosity for learning became a lifeline," Jennifer added. "I was blessed with teachers who saw potential in a very quiet and shy little girl. Live Good is my way of giving others the same opportunities that once gave me a little spark inside and a pathway forward."

Through innovative programs and partnerships, Live Good aims to make education accessible and foster growth and resilience. It's more than an initiative-it's a testament to the belief that every moment spent on meaningful endeavors can ripple out to create a brighter future for others.

Live Good proudly aligns with educational models, such as Capstone Programs in the University of California (UC) school system. These programs serve as a bridge between academic learning and real-world application, embodying the mission of Live Good by fostering life-changing learning experiences.

Other educational initiatives focus on collaborating with Women in Information and Computer Sciences within the

UC system to create programs that empower women through high-tech training. Additionally, Live Good offers a mentorship program for at-risk youth from schools spanning San Francisco to Southern California to foster college admission and equip students with the skills they need to realize their dreams.

